Jeep Meridian Limited(O) 4×4 AT Variant Reintroduced

Owing to popular demand, Jeep India announced an expansion to the MY2025 Meridian line-up with the 4×4 automatic transmission (AT) being made available once again for the Limited(O) variant. This powertrain combination of 4×4 with the nine-speed automatic was earlier limited to just the top-spec Overland variant.

Jeep also announced the introduction of an exclusive accessories pack which adds decals to the hood and the side-body, an eyeliner to enhance the car’s lighting design, and programmable ambient lighting.

The Jeep Meridian Limited(O) comes with a 360-degree view camera to assist with parking and a slew of other features including geofencing, speed alert, theft alarm notification, automatic SOS call, stolen vehicle assist, and more.

The Jeep Meridian has a 2.0-litre, turbo-diesel engine that produces 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The Limited(O) variant line starts from Rs 30.79 lakh, while the new Limited (O) 4×4 AT starts at Rs 36.79 lakh, all ex-showroom. Bookings for the MY25 Jeep Meridian including the Limited(O) 4×4 AT variant are now open at all Jeep dealerships across India and online at jeep-india.com.