New Audi Q7 Launched from Rs 88.66 Lakh

The new Audi Q7 has been launched in India from Rs 88.66 lakh (ex-showroom); gets new front and rear fascia and lane departure warning system among other features.

The new Audi Q7 gets a revamped front-end with two-dimensional rings on the newly-designed grille. A refreshed bumper, and a revised air inlet are also part of the package. Audi’s signature Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic indicators now make up the standard package of the top Technology variant. Meanwhile at the rear, there is a new diffuser that sits next to redesigned exhaust trims. Newly designed 19- and 20-inch wheels are also present.

Under the bonnet, the Audi Q7 is powered by a 3.0-litre, V6 engine that makes 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque. The motor is now paired to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. Power is sent to all four wheels via the quattro all-wheel-drive system which helps the massive SUV accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. The new Audi Q7 gets seven different driving modes, adaptive air suspension, and electromechanical power steering.

There is a long list of driver aids and safety features on the new Audi Q7. It gets eight airbags, cruise control, lane departure warning, tyre pressure monitoring system, anti-theft wheel bolts, and Park Assist Plus with 360° cameras that is exclusive to the top variant.

Coming to the car’s interior, the three-row seat treatment continues with the final row being electronically foldable. Four-zone climate control is standard with the top variant being equipped with air ionizer and aromatization.

There are two variants on offer, the Premium Plus and the Technology. The former costs Rs 88.66 lakh while the latter comes in at Rs 97.81 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. The new Audi Q7 is available in five colours: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey and Glacier White.

The top-of-the-line Technology variant comes with a bunch of exclusive features like 20-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlamps, Adaptive windshield wipers with integrated washer nozzles, and the Bang & Olufsen audio system. The Audi Q7 comes with a two-year warranty as standard, a 10-year complementary Road Side Assistance package with an option to buy an extended warranty package up to 7 years.