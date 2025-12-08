Maruti Suzuki Debuts the e-Vitara in India and Outlines Its Vision for a strong EV Ecosystem

Maruti Suzuki India has unveiled its first electric vehicle, the e Vitara, for India.

Story: Salman Bargir

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its first electric vehicle for the Indian market alongside their plans of a dedicated ecosystem for all their upcoming electric vehicles. A global product, the e Vitara has been manufactured in India and has been on sale in the overseas markets for sometime now. After being rolled off the assembly line in August 2025 from the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, the e Vitara was launched in the UK in June 2025.

Underpinning the sculpted, muscular SUV, is an evolved version of Maruti Suzuki’s Heartect architecture, the “Heartect-e” platform. It is purpose-built for electrification and supports larger battery modules, offered in 61-kWh and 49-kWh sizes. It features a flat floor for, a reinforced high-voltage safety structure, lightweight construction, and the capability to house two e-Axles for a dual-motor layout.

We recently sampled the e Vitara in the UK, and expect the India-spec model to mirror it closely in terms of equipment and features, just as it does in design. The SUV will come equipped with Level 2 ADAS, seven airbags across all variants (including a driver’s knee airbag), and all-wheel disc brakes with ABS, EBD, brake assist, and multi-collision braking. Additional safety features include an electronic stability program with active cornering control, a 360° camera system, and front and rear parking sensors.

On the features front, it gets 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels, a fixed glass sunroof, a wireless charging pad, ventilated front seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and sliding, 20° reclining 40:20:40 split rear seats. The e Vitara also packs adaptive shutters in the lower bumper and offers a one-pedal drive mode with regen boost, among other conveniences.

To be sold through the brand’s NEXA channel, the e Vitara has secured a five-star rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) and delivers an ARAI-certified range of 543 kilometres with the 61-kWh battery pack.

Maruti Suzuki aims to not only deliver a strong driving range but, also to build a comprehensive EV ecosystem for its customers. The company has partnered with 13 charge-point operators and currently operates 2,000 exclusive charging points across 1,100 cities. It plans to expand this to over one lakh charging points nationwide by 2030, all accessible via its “e for me” app.

Service support will be handled by 1.5 lakh trained professionals, and home chargers will be installed prior to vehicle delivery. Customers will also have access to Battery as a Service (BaaS) and subscription-based ownership models. To address end-of-life concerns, Maruti Suzuki has further assured a buyback program for its EVs. More details are expected at the official launch of the e Vitara.

