Kia EV6 Leasing Program Introduced

The Kia EV6 leasing program has been introduced in India with special plans for doctors, chartered accountants, self-employed professionals, and select corporates.

The Kia leasing program has been introduced for their flagship electric, the EV6. The initiative has come after Kia received good response for their leasing program in the last two months. The lease for the Kia EV6 is at Rs 1.29 lakh per month and it includes insurance, maintenance, pick-up and drop services, scheduled and unscheduled services, and 24×7 road-side assistance.

The Kia EV6 leasing program has been exclusively extended to doctors who are registered with the Indian Medical Association or State association and heads of any registered medical institution or hospital or clinic, chartered accountants registered with ICAI, heads of any CA firm or ICAI members, self-employed professionals, and select corporates.

The Kia EV6 comes in two variants, the GT-Line and the GT-Line AWD. The former is priced at Rs 60.97 lakh and the latter at Rs 65.97 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. The variants are powered by a 77.4-kWh battery pack. The GT-Line has 229 hp and 350 Nm of torque, and relays the power to the rear wheels while the top-of-the-line GT-Line AWD has 325 hp (239 kW) and 605 Nm of torque, sending power to all four wheels. The Kia EV6 supports fast-charging with 10 to 80 per cent taking 18 minutes, with a 350-kW charger.

Kia India in partnership with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd, launched the ‘Kia Lease’ program, offering leasing terms from 24 to 60 months with various mileage options. Besides the Kia EV6, the program offers monthly rental plans for the Sonet at Rs 18,000, the Seltos at Rs 24,000, and the Carens at Rs 25,000.

Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “Within two months of its launch, Kia Lease program has gained significant traction in Metro and Tier I cities, and the addition of the EV6 underscores our commitment to meeting customer demands and provide them the best of technology along with sustainable mobility solutions. The positive response reaffirms our confidence in the future of the Kia Lease program as we strive to make our vehicles more accessible to a wider range of customers”.

Read more about the Kia EV6 here