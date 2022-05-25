Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD First Drive Review

The Kia EV6 is available to order in India and it has two potent GT-Line iterations on offer: a rear-wheel-drive single-motor variant, and this all-wheel-drive dual-motor powerhouse! We head out on India’s only F1 track to find out what it’s all about.



Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The Kia EV6 is a four-door hatchback-crossover-SUV take on the motor car. It is the GT-Line version we get here and Kia India are offering a choice between one motor or two, with rear- or four-wheel drive respectively. A single-speed transmission does duty and that means an instant rush of torque is a given. But, look at the styling. Certainly the “GT” in its name holds water.

Well, it is a GT-Line, not the maximum GT model. As an EV, it’s primary focus is on delivering clean mobility with no tail-pipe emissions. And there is exactly where it exceeds expectations. The Kia EV6 is a handsome car. The low nose—the digital age take on the “Tiger Nose” grille—with a sleek and narrow horizontal visage make it seem wider than it actually is. The striking profile only gets better viewed side-on with a sleek, flowing gran turismo form and neat 19-inch wheels in 235/55 rubber, wrapping up in what seems like a fictional render of a rear end. A sharp LED light streak array glows red across the rear, bookended by twin boomerang-shaped tail-light clusters each with an intricately detailed trim element alongside.

Kia’s striking intelligent front lighting system makes use of adaptive high-beams or maximum visibility with minimum dazzling of oncoming traffic. The frunk has 52 litres of storage volume; enough for some small bags and the charger assembly. The rear has a more generous 490 litres. That should be good for a long weekend getaway with family or friends. So, about that “long” bit.

The Kia EV6 GT-Line’s 77.4-kWh battery, regardless of variant, translates to over 500 km of range in either case. This again is not reflected in the indicated figure because energy recuperation is an ever-present boon. More on that later. The EV has flush-shutting door-handles to improve aero on the go. The smart key is a familiar unit and offers completely keyless lock, unlock, and power on and off.

Inside, to say there’s an air of quality is would be an understatement. The Korean evolution continues. Remember the Kia Picanto? No, you don’t. Maybe you do. The Stinger GT? Showcased at the Auto Expo. Yes. The same 370-hp, 3.3-litre V6 T-GDI car with BMW M and AMG in its cross-hairs. Kia have been on a rapid upswing, penetrating new markets and bringing quality and quantity at price points that don’t seem anywhere near as exaggerated as some premium brands.

This EV6, with 325 hp, 605 Nm and AWD, would have in its sights on the likes of the more powerful but 13-mm shorter Jaguar F-Pace, the Mercedes EQC 400 4MATIC and the Audi e-tron. Yes, I expect Kia to undercut those eight-figure prices by some margin. That said, the cabin is spacious in ways like I’ve never before experienced; save, perhaps, for some big Volvos. It feels posh, expensive, and with due attention to detail given in all the right places and everywhere else as well. The seating, thoughtful placement of elements and controls, and the inspired use of available surface area makes for an extremely pleasant and ergonomic layout. Whether seated in the front or the rear, occupants have plenty of head- and elbow-room.

The wide sweeping display comprises two 12.3-inch units: a driver display and a centre touchscreen, putting all the controls for every bit of equipment at my fingertips. Thanks to the Kia Carens and the time I’ve spent with it, it’s an appreciably familiar interface with a feel that is evidently further evolved. The centre console is a floating unit with generous storage beneath it thanks to no transmission tunnel taking up a third of the cabin space. There are several more amenities present as well. The trim is expected to be just one solitary choice with extensive kit for either GT-Line RWD or AWD model as is selected. Connectivity, charging, wireless and otherwise, are present, including the full Kia Connect suite. Even the front seat-backs have a USB Type-C port each for rear passengers. There are more ports in the centre, front and rear. The Kia EV6 also gets a suite of active and passie safety features including ABS and electronic stability control with further eyes in the form of forward collision avoidance assist, hill-start assist control, highway driving assist 2, intelligent speed limit assist, lane follow and keep assist, multi-collision brake assist, blind-spot assist and even rear-cross traffic assist and safe exit assist, among much more. In addition, the EV6 brings V2L, or vehicle-to-load, capability that allows one to plug in a device or appliance as they would into an AC power outlet. Laptop or phone charger? Mini fridge? Yes. Even a television set. The 3.5-kW output is sufficient to even charge another EV; in an emergency, of course.

