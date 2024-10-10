Tata Nexon iCNG Review: Diversity Is Strength

Does adding a CNG option enhance the already diverse appeal of the Tata Nexon name plate? Let’s find out

Story: Gaurav Davare

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Diversity is strength. This is a phrase that has been commonplace in modern times for different scenarios and it has been picking up in the automotive space. This phrase suits the latest iteration of the Tata Nexon like a glove as it already has petrol, diesel and electric powertrains to choose from and Tata Motors have now added CNG power to the mix in the form of the Nexon iCNG. Is it another positive feather in the cap in regards to the sub-four-metre SUV’s diverse appeal? We got to spend some time with this configuration to find out exactly that.

The Tata Nexon iCNG already has a good first impression as it is identical to the standard Nexon apart from the iCNG logo. This is especially apparent in the feature package as things like the two 10.25-inch digital screens, wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and ventilated front seats match what you get in the standard model. A particularly nice attention to detail is the CNG switch which instead of being a dedicated switch like in the Punch, Altroz, Tiago and Tigor, is neatly integrated into the touch-based centre console panel to the point where it doesn’t look out of place.

One of the key changes start in the boot as is traditional with Tata CNG models dual cylinders making up a combined 60-litre CNG capacity. Impressively, at 321 litres, this has only led to a 60-litre drop in boot space capacity compared to the standard Nexon. This is more than enough to take care of your everyday needs, grocery runs as well as a weekend trip for a small family.

Under the hood, the 1.2-litre Revotron is a familiar unit but this is the first time a turbo-petrol engine gets CNG bi-fuel tech. This means in CNG mode power drops from 120 hp in petrol mode to 100 hp while the torque figures remain identical at 170 Nm. Does it make a significant difference to the driving experience?

There’s no denying that this turbo-petrol engine in its standard petrol configuration is more suited for city use rather than spirited driving. The good news is that the performance difference is minimal and consistent when in CNG mode, enough to handle everyday tasks while also being a fine cruiser on open roads. The switch from petrol to CNG mode is also impressively seamless and the car starts in CNG mode by default. While having the option of an automatic gearbox would’ve sweetened the deal, the six-speed manual gearbox it is currently limited to, is adequate for everyday use even though the shifts can get clunky at lower gears.

You’d think adding CNG cylinders at the back would make a significant difference to the Nexon’s driving dynamics. Fortunately, there isn’t a noticeable difference between the Nexon iCNG and its standard counterpart, as there is a familiar balanced feeling whether you tackle sharp bends or go around high speed sections. While we didn’t get to do a lot of long-distance running in CNG mode, its claimed efficiency figure of 24 km/kg should suffice for everyday city use.

With prices starting at Rs 8.99 lakh and going all the way up to Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Fearless + PS variant we drove, the Tata Nexon iCNG is another flavour of choice in an already diverse space for this SUV. Of course, this comes at a price premium of around Rs 1 lakh depending on the variant, but there’s a lot on offer, including the fact that it’s the first CNG car in India to get a turbocharged petrol engine, and crucially, it doesn’t compromise on niceties compared to the standard Nexon, bucking the trend of CNG cars skipping out on features. Overall, the Tata Nexon iCNG should help this SUV nameplate get a further leg up over the competition, living up to the phrase diversity is strength.