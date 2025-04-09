Mahindra Inaugurate New Design Studio in Mumbai

This all-new state-of-the-art design studio will play a central role in the birth of future Mahindra models.

Mahindra have a global design outpost in the UK called Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) which was inaugurated in 2021. With this global outpost, they intended to bring world-class designs to India and the rest of the world. Fast-forward to 2025, Mahindra and Mahindra have now inaugurated a new design studio in Mumbai, India. This new studio is expected to run in sync with and serve as a bridge of collaboration with MADE.

Mahindra India Design Studio or MIDS was first set-up in 2015, established as a dedicated studio to support Mahindra’s auto and farm businesses. With the rapid expansion of the company and its goals, Mahindra needed to expand this studio, doubling in size and equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The design studio opened is also to help bring out innovation, talent and creation. It aims to inspire innovation by blending digital tools with hands-on craftsmanship.

Ajay Saran Sharma, Sr. Vice President of Design and Head at MIDS said, “It is a pleasure to have this new avatar of Mahindra India Design Studio commissioned. With state-of-the- art design spaces and machinery backed by world-class skills that hugely expands its capability & capacity. The footprint of the space stands doubled to take on and deliver the ever-expanding project portfolio across businesses. End-to-end delivery on projects, from the first concept sketch through to production stands further strengthened with the new working structure that along with the classic design verticals includes new functions such as HMI Design, Design Quality and Realisation.”

Pratap Bose, Chief Design and Creative Officer at Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to inaugurate our future ready Mahindra India Design Studio bringing world class design technologies and tools to create stunning, design outcomes across our Auto and Farm businesses. The new studio will attract the best design talent from India and become a leading automotive design centre in India. The influence of MIDS on our products will be felt for many years to come.”

One of the cutting edge features we noticed was a five-axis clay modelling machine that helps give a physical form to whatever sketch or CAD design that has been conceptualised. We are looking forward to seeing what innovative designs come out of this new design studio and hopefully a few of them would be translated onto cars in the Indian market.

