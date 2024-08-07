Tata Curvv Breaks Cover, Curvv.ev Launched From Rs 17.49 Lakh

The Tata Curvv and Curvv.ev stand out in the mid-size SUV space which isn’t just limited to their coupé-SUV design philosophy.

It’s been a long period of anticipation with a boatload of teasers, but that wait is finally over as Tata Motors have officially taken the wraps off the Curvv and Curvv.ev. While the former is just an unveiling, the latter has been launched at prices ranging from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 (both ex-showroom), offered in five variants with two optional battery packs–one a 45-kWh and the other a 55-kWh. The starting price is introductory.

What’s immediately noticeable in the Tata Curvv and Curvv.ev like their concept forms is the way they stand out in a sea of mid-size SUVs. It’s mostly down to the fact that they’ll be one of only two mass-market models in the country to boast a coupé-SUV body style which is clear to see via the sloping roof line.

Heading over to the front, the Curvv has a similar philosophy to modern Tata models with a muscular face, a connected LED DRL strip and the headlights being placed below them. From the sides there’s a bit of muscle thanks to chunky wheel arches and side cladding while also living up to the Curvv name with flush-fitting door handles. The 18-inch alloy wheels get a petal-like design. At the rear, the sloping roof line flows towards an upright boot lid, complemented by a sleek connected LED tail-light bar. There’s also a mix of sporty and rugged bits such as a skid plate below the bumper and a split roof-mounted spoiler with a shark fin antenna. As for the Curvv.ev, the front end is a lot cleaner and gets an aerodynamic alloy wheel design.

Inside, it’s actually quite a familiar place as the dashboard design looks to be a carryover from the Tata Nexon albeit with a few tweaks. The steering wheel is a straight lift from the Harrier and Safari. What is clearly different is the dual-tone theme and the ambient lighting now stretching across the dashboard and flowing towards the door pads.

As far as features go, they’re extensive, which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and a wireless phone charger. Safety kit comprises of level two ADAS, ESP, six airbags, and all wheel disc brakes. 360-degree camera and front parking sensors are also present.

Under the hood is where the Curvv and Curvv.ev really differentiate. Starting with the Curvv, it is based on Tata’s new Adaptive Tech Forward Lifestyle Architecture (ATLAS) platform, while the Curvv EV will be underpinned by the electric Acti.ev platform. As for the Curvv’s powertrain options, there will be two. A 1.2-litre GDi Hyperion petrol that produces 125 hp and 225 Nm of torque, offered with a dual-clutch transmission (DCT), and a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel also with an optional DCT.

For the Curvv.ev, it’ll be two powertrains as mentioned earlier, one with a 55-kWh battery pack and the other with a 45-kWh battery pack. The former gets a 123 kW (167 hp) motor while the latter gets a 110 kW (150 hp) motor. The higher capacity motor in the Curvv.ev is capable of taking the car from zero to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds (claimed).

TheCurvv is equipped has 190-mm of ground clearance, 500 litres of boot volume (973 litres with rear seats folded), and the Curvv.ev gets the AVAS–Acoustic Vehicle Alert System, which is a sound alert system that warns pedestrians. Tata have done this keeping pedestrian safety in mind since electric vehicles are quiet while pulling up.

Prices for the Tata Curvv will be revealed on 02 September 2024. As for its rivals, aside from the Citroën Basalt being its main competition, it’ll also be an alternative for SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate and MG Astor. As for the Curvv.ev, it could be an alternative for the MG ZS EV, as well as the BYD Atto 3