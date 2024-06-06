Mercedes EQA to Reach our Shores in July 2024

Mercedes-Benz India are doing well with their EVs, so much so that they are going to launch the EQA, their smallest and most affordable electric car in India on 08 July 2024. While Mercedes-Benz have not confirmed which trim is making its way here, abroad the EQA gets four powertrain options—EQA 250, EQA 250+, EQA 300 4MATIC, and EQA 350 4MATIC.

The EQA 250 has a 385-Nm, 140-kW (190 hp) electric motor with a 66.5-kWh battery that gives it a WLTP-rated range of 457 – 528 km, while the 250+ gets a larger 70.5-kWh battery, 497 – 560 km WLTP-rated range. The larger battery only adds 10 kg to the 250+, for a total weight of 2,055 kg. Both of these FWD models hit 100 km/h from 0 in 8.6 seconds. Top speed for these two as well as the other two models are capped at 160 km/h.

The more exciting variants of the EQA come with 4MATIC AWD, and the lesser of these two, the 300 gets a 390-Nm, 168-kW (228 hp) motor, good for a 7.7 second 0-100 km/h sprint, while the 350 gets a 520-Nm, 215-kW (292 hp) motor which clears the 0-100 km/h dash in just six seconds. Both of these models have a WLTP-rated range of 412 – 459 km, weigh exactly the same at 2,110 kg, and get the same 66.5-kWh battery from the base model.