Kia EV6 Facelift Launched in India

The Kia EV6 was first launched in India in 2022, with bold and futuristic design features. Now, the 2025 Kia EV6 brings technology and design updates, starting at Rs 65.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia EV6 looked otherworldly to most folk due to the futuristic design and overall styling of the car. Well, the EV6 is back with some major updates. First, we begin with the battery. The new Kia EV6 gets a larger 84-kWh battery pack, with an ARAI/MIDC-rated range of 663 km on a single charge. Offered in just one GT-Line AWD variant, the Kia EV6 has an electric motor each on the front and rear axle for a peak 325 hp and 605 Nm. Kia claim that it can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes with a 350-kW DC fast-charger.

The new Kia EV6 features over 15 changes when compared to the outgoing model. It has a sportier front end with the GT-Line bumper to go with. It features sequential lighting in the front and rear, which Kia call “star-map graphic connected DRL” (daytime running lights). Apart from the lights, Kia have also added an aerodynamic touch to the 19-inch gloss-finished alloy wheels. The interior features a new double-D cut steering wheel with hands-on detection technology, along with dual 12.3-inch panoramic curved displays.

The Kia EV6 is equipped with the latest ADAS 2.0 package, incorporating 27 advanced safety and driver assistance features, including five new autonomous features–Junction Turning, Junction Crossing, Lane Change Assist, Evasive Steering Assist and Lane Follow Assist. These features help prevent accidents by warning the driver of oncoming traffic and vehicles, even in blind-spots situations such as at junctions, and when performing lane-changes and emergency manoeuvres.

Along with all these updates, Kia have also updated their own “Kia Connect” integrated technology. The new Kia Connect 2.0 features over-the-air updates for 34 ECU sensors and KCD (Kia Connect Diagnostic) for remote vehicle diagnostics. These features help reduce visits to the service centre. Along with this, a feature called Ultra Wide-Band technology transforms any compatible smartphone into a virtual key, allowing seamless locking, unlocking, and ignition control, even when the device remains in a pocket or bag. It can also be shared with others via a simple text message; a crazy feature to have.

The new Kia EV6 is available in five color options, Snow-White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Wolf Grey, Runway Red and Yacht Blue Matte. We liked the old EV6 and now the new one seems to be better in almost all aspects. We await a test drive and hopefully a road test soon.

