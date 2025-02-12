Mahindra Scorpio-N Pick-up Spotted Testing in India

After its first unveiling in front of the whole world on 15 August 2023, the Mahindra Global Pik Up concept, the pick-up truck based on the Mahindra Scorpio-N platform, had been largely absent from the limelight. Those who have been waiting with bated breath for a new lifestyle pick-up with a more accessible price tag than the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross or the Toyota Hilux can now rejoice as a test mule of the Mahindra Scorpio-N pick-up has been spotted in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, presumably undergoing cold weather and mountain terrain testing.

While the test mule that was spotted is a more utilitarian single-cab, long-bed variant, we can expect there to be a more lifestyle-oriented crew-cab, short-bed version, as that was the format the Mahindra Global Pik Up was showcased in in its concept form. The more basic variants of the Mahindra Scorpio-N pick-up are less likely to come with the shift-on-the-fly 4×4 transfer case that can be found in the Scorpio-N 4×4; we believe that for such a vehicle, 4×4 should be an option regardless of the body style, as many different professionals will appreciate the greater traction provided by the 4×4 system even when they are carrying a heavy load of cargo.

As for powertrain options, it is unlikely that the Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup will get either the mStallion or the more powerful version of the mHawk engine. The mStallion petrol engine does pump out a sizable amount of torque—380 Nm (370 Nm for the manual transmission) between 1,750 and 3,000 rpm and 203 hp at 5,000 rpm. Granted, it can’t match the grunt of the mHawk diesel in its more potent form—400 Nm between 1,750 and 2,750 rpm (once again, 370 Nm for manual transmissions, this time between 1,500 and 3,000 rpm)

However, the single-cab, long-bed cargo version of the Mahindra Scorpio-N pick-up that was spied on test is most likely carrying the 132 hp/300 Nm version, which will still make it one of the most powerful utility pick-up trucks in India. Unfortunately, this engine doesn’t get the optional six-speed automatic transmission, so customers will be limited to the manual transmission only.

It is unlikely the Mahindra Scorpio N pick-up will get launched in India any time soon, as pick-up trucks do better in South Africa and Australian markets. Mahindra have a similar cult following in these markets as they do in India, so it makes more sense to launch the Mahindra Scorpio-N pick-up there first and then evaluate whether bringing it to India makes sense.

