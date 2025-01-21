Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Score Highest-ever Bharat NCAP Rating

Mahindra secured the top five-star safety rating with the highest-ever score in the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP). The XEV 9e scored 32/32 for adult occupants protection tests and 45/49 in the child occupants protection tests. Meanwhile, the BE 6 scored 31.97/32 in the adult occupants protection tests and matched the XEV 9e’s score in the child occupant protection tests. These happen to be the latest cars from the Mahindra family which scored the five-star Bharat NCAP with the others being the XUV700 and the Scorpio-N.

The Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e are built on the all-new, purpose-built INGLO electric platform which is a modular, scalable and versatile electric vehicle architecture designed by Mahindra. The battery pack has been packed into the underbody and it has been subjected to rigorous tests to ensure its resilience and safety.

The Mahindra electric SUVs come with safety systems powered by MAIA (Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture). The two eSUVs have an advanced Level 2+ ADAS suite that features driver-assisted auto lane change, lane centering and emergency steering assist, blind spot detection, cross-traffic alerts, front collision warning and automatic emergency braking. A 360-degree camera, VisionX augmented reality head-up display, TPMS, blind view monitor, an intelligent electronic brake booster and auto-booster lamps are some of the other updates.

R Velusamy, President – Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, and Joint Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile said “The BE 6 and XEV 9e mark the start of a new era not only for Mahindra, but also for automotive safety in India. Built on INGLO architecture and powered by the most powerful mind in the automotive world – MAIA, BE 6 and XEV 9e are engineered to set new standards on all fronts of the automotive experience. The results of the Bharat-NCAP tests are a testament to our commitment to safety and proof that we at Mahindra remain at the forefront of automotive safety, with a desire to continually push the envelope.”

The price for the top variant of the BE 6 is Rs 26.90 lakh and for the top variant of the XEV 9e is Rs 30.50 lakh, ex-showroom. For more information on Mahindra’s cars, use the following link: https://www.mahindraelectricsuv.com/

