Mahindra BE 6e First Drive Review – Space-age Charmer

Is the Mahindra BE 6e all show or can it walk the talk? We find out

Story: Gaurav Davare

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

In times where many vehicles are divulging towards a common design philosophy, having something that really stands out and evokes a certain charm is like finding a unicorn. Well, Mahindra has gone radical with the BE 6e that was launched alongside the XEV 9e as part of Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUV line-up. Despite these two SUVs being based on the same INGLO architecture, both boast very different personalities and the BE 6e exudes a bold one just by looking at it. Now we all know never to judge a book by its cover, so we find out whether the Mahindra BE 6e can live up to the standards of that radical cover it is showcased in.

It was already impressive that the Mahindra XEV 9e was similar to the concept, but you’d have to pinch yourself to believe that the BE 6e is not a concept and in fact an actual production car one can buy fresh out of a dealership. It boasts quite the radical and unique design that you just won’t be able to mistake it for anything else. The low-slung front end gives off a menacing first impression with a cool indent for aerodynamic efficiency. Move on to the side and the aggression is clear to see with quite a lot of edges and creases while still keeping the overall silhouette minimalistic, complimented by the aero-focused 19-inch wheels (20-inch wheels optional) and flush-fit door handles. The sloping roofline and roof spoilers round off the sportiness, with the sleek lighting front and back making up the futuristic vibe. Overall, a space-age eSUV that has been brought to the real world.

Mahindra placed driver focus as the core point of this eSUV and they weren’t kidding as the layout is unlike anything we’ve seen from a Mahindra and it’s absolutely gorgeous where we can see the designers really had a field day in this department. For a driver focused theme, within the futuristic dashboard, there is a distinct halo nicely wrapped around the driver to really give off the cocooned feeling one gets in a performance machine. Also helping is the all-new two-spoke octagonal steering wheel, a fighter-jet style stalk for the drive selector, as well as the airplane-like buttons positioned at the starting point of the headliner. A nice attention to detail is a strap lever instead of a door handle which reminds of a couple of European road-legal speed demons. Even the headrests haven’t been spared with quite a unique design that looks futuristic. Also, with that unique dashboard design, there’s plenty of space around the centre console for two wireless phone charging pads.

As far as features go, apart from the extra digital screen for the co-passenger, you get more or less all of the loaded bells and whistles from the Mahindra XEV 9e that you can read all about in our review story. Even though the BE 6e has the same wheelbase as the XEV 9e at 2,775 mm, the former is shorter at 4,371 mm which does mean a 455-litre boot which isn’t segment-leading but is enough for the odd airport run or weekend getaway. While the cabin is driver-focused, that doesn’t mean rear occupants haven’t gotten some love as there is plenty of legroom and knee room at the back. That being said, its sloping roofline means it can get a little tight for a six-foot and above occupant.

Since the Mahindra BE 6e is built on the same INGLO platform as the XEV 9e, the powertrain options are also identical; a 59-kWh battery pack paired to a 170-kW (231-hp) electric motor, and a larger 79-kWh battery pack, mated to a 210-kW (286-hp) electric motor.

Being a rear-wheel-drive setup, we got a great preview of how tail-happy it can be with multiple rally champion and Arjuna Awardee, Gaurav Gill, drifting it at speeds of around 150 km/h. While I’m not as skilled as him, the Mahindra SUV Proving Track facility was the perfect place to see if it lives up to its sporty clothes. Driving the top-spec 79-kWh/286-hp unit, it came as no surprise that the powertrain performance is similar to the XEV 9e and as impressive as the BE 6e looks. Thus, making these two eSUVs one of the fastest ever for an Indian OEM. While the battery capacity is identical, the BE 6e offers a slightly higher MIDC (part 1+2) claimed figure of 682 km on a single charge, meaning there’s a fine balance of performance and long-range usability.

A key differentiator between the BE 6e and XEV 9e is its ride and handling dynamics. The former has a stiffer setup but that helps with the confidence to attack corners with the smaller stature also aiding in negligible body roll. Another key bit on both eSUVs is the variable ratio steering which gives a nice feeling of lightness while maneuvering through tight spaces and a weighted feeling at higher speeds.

It will be interesting to see how it fares against competitors like the Tata Curvv.ev once the entire variant pricing list comes out, but at an introductory price for the base Pack One variant at Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), it is hard not to be smitten by the Mahindra BE 6e. It looks good, feels good to be seated in and drives great as well. I think the most impressive thing is that the BE 6e doesn’t pretend to be something it isn’t, and it has its priorities sorted in being an EV purely made for one to stand out and have fun driving it without worrying about running costs. Essentially, it evokes that charm to indulge that inner child car enthusiast in all of us.