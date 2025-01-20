Lotus Emira and Lotus Emeya Launched in India

Iconic British luxury performance car maker Lotus have launched the Emira sports car and the Emeya grand-tourer in India.

With the sole offering from Lotus thus far in India being the Eletre SUV, the portfolio has now expanded and how!

The Lotus Emira is a mid-engined sports car. It has been launched in India with three variants – the Emira Turbo, the Turbo SE and the Emira V6. The Lotus Emira Turbo SE is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just four seconds and reaching a top speed of 290 km/h. These numbers underline Lotus’ commitment to performance, agility and driver satisfaction.

The Lotus Emira will be available in two engine options. The supercharged 3.5-litre V6 Toyota engine in the Emira V6 produces 400 hp and up to 430 Nm, and is available with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The Lotus Emira Turbo and Turbo SE are equipped with the AMG-sourced 2.0-litre four4-cylinder variable-geometry turbocharged engine from AMG, which is paired with an eight-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The Turbo SE variant offers 400 hp and 430 Nm, for a dynamic, high-performance drive along with features such as launch control and a new braking system for optimum experience.

The Lotus Emira customers will have handful over customization options such as wheel designs and finishes, audio enhancements, and model branding. The Lotus Emira Turbo and the Lotus Emira V6 come standard in Vivid Red, while the Turbo SE variant is available in Zinc Grey.

The base ex-showroom price is Rs 3.22 crore, and is subject to options, variants, exchange rate fluctuations and change in government policy.

The Lotus Emeya is a fully-electric grand tourer (GT). It brings sports-car level performance, luxury technologies, and many features of a modern-day vehicle all packed into an electric grand tourer. This electric GT is a part of Lotus’ vision to transform into an all-electric global luxury brand.

The Lotus Emeya churns out up to 675 kW (918 hp), making it accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and from 0-200 km/h in 9.0 seconds. The maximum WLTP range of the vehicle is 610 km. It comes with a 400-kW DC fast charging (capable of 600A) and taking just 14 minutes for a charge from 10-80 per cent.

The Lotus Emeya has five driving modes, Range, Tour, Sport, Individual and Track. Each of them specialized in optimizing performance, giving better comfort or better handling for different driving situations. Electronically-controlled air suspension with real-time adjustments via on-board sensors provide better handling and stability at high speeds.

As safety and driver assistance, the Lotus Emeya is equipped with 360-degree obstacle scanning up to 200-metre radius and two NVIDIA DRIVE Orin SoCs processing data from 34 sensors (LiDAR, radar, and cameras) with 360-degree perception.

Inside of the Lotus Emeya grand tourer is a 15.1-inch HD OLED display powered by Lotus HyperOS with real-time interactive 3D visuals, a 55-inch head-up display showing essential data without distracting the driver, and a KEF audio system with Uni-Q speakers and Uni-Core™ subwoofer as well as Dolby Atmos 3D.

The Lotus Emeya has been introduced in six colour options: Boreal Grey, Fireglow Orange, Solar Yellow, Akoya White, Stellar Black, Kaimu Grey.

The base ex-showroom price starts from Rs 2.34 crore, subject to options, variants, exchange rate fluctuations and and change in government policy.