Honda Begins Pan-India Testing of Its First Electric SUV

Honda’s upcoming EV expected to launch in India in FY 2026–27

Honda Cars India has flagged off the first pan-India test run of its upcoming electric SUV, marking the beginning of public road verification testing for the brand’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the country.

The prototype, globally known as the Honda 0 α, was first showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 and represents Honda’s next step in its electrification strategy for India.

The test programme will evaluate the SUV across diverse Indian conditions, including highways, congested city roads and rough terrain. Engineers will assess key parameters such as durability, ride comfort, handling, efficiency and long-term reliability. The EV will also undergo testing in extreme heat, monsoon conditions and varied charging environments to ensure real-world usability.

Honda says the upcoming electric SUV is being designed to cater to both urban commuting and lifestyle-oriented driving needs, making it suitable for a wide range of everyday scenarios.

The model is planned for a global debut in FY 2026–27, with India and Japan among the primary launch markets. The electric SUV will be manufactured in India, with production also supporting exports to international markets.