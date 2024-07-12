BYD ATTO 3 Gets New Variants

BYD ATTO 3 gets three new variants and now starts from an introductory price of Rs 24.99 lakh.

The BYD ATTO 3 is now more accessible with a starting price of Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is because it now receives three variants, up from just one sole variant which was priced at Rs 33.99 lakh. The drop in price has been made possible by the introduction of a new entry-level variant, the Dynamic, which gets a smaller 49.92-kWh battery pack. This variant offers a range of up to 468 km (ARAI). The new Premium and Superior variants offer a range of 521 km (ARAI) with a battery capacity of 60.48 kWh.

BYD India say they have done this to cater to a more diverse customer base and offer increased options to buyers. The new variants for the BYD ATTO 3 also feature a new Cosmos Black colour.

BYD currently have a dealership network of 26 showrooms across 23 cities.

Rajeev Chauhan, newly appointed Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles Business, BYD India, said, ‘Unveiling this extended line-up of three variants of the BYD ATTO 3—Dynamic, Premium and Superior—is a significant milestone for us and a pivotal moment in India’s electric vehicle landscape. We have also introduced the Cosmos Black edition, adding an element of style and colour to our new line-up. Our diversified offerings not only expand our product portfolio but also pave the way for a more inclusive EV future. We aim to make premium electric mobility accessible to a broader audience. With the launch of these new variants, we are one step closer to realizing this vision.’

BYD say the three new variants of the BYD ATTO 3, each of which is equipped with their signature “Blade Battery”, will mark a new era in electric vehicles segment in India, and will offer a fine balance between accessibility and range. They also say the electric SUV offers rapid charging from zero to 80 per cent within 50 minutes. It is equipped with seven airbags, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360° camera system.

