Volkswagen Golf GTI and Tiguan R-line India Launch Announced

Volkswagen India have announced the introduction of two vehicles for the Indian market – the iconic Golf GTI and the new Tiguan R-line in the coming quarter of 2025.

Currently, the Golf GTI that is sold abroad is powered by the 2.0 TSI turbo-petrol that produces 265 hp and 370 Nm of torque. The Tiguan R-line, meanwhile, is expected to get the same 2.0 TSI as the Tiguan sold in India early with 190 hp and 320 Nm. The cars are expected to be brought to India via the completely-built-unit (CBU) route for now, though it hasn’t been confirmed.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen India, commented, ‘Volkswagen brand has been known for the performance, driving dynamics, build quality and safety of its products, offering a wide product portfolio to millions of customers across the world. Our made-in-India, made-for-the world, Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, have carried forward these global credentials in India as well. Taking our performance legacy forward, we are elated to bring our global icons to customers in India – the all-new Volkswagen Tiguan R-line and the legendary Golf GTI. We strongly believe these icons are truly aspirational and will permeate excitement among customers and fans of the brand. The two new carlines will be introduced in early Q2’2025 and will progressively strengthen the brands’ presence in India. Volkswagen India has had a fast start to 2025 with 3 per cent growth in sales volumes YTD Feb’25 (v last year). We stay true to our commitment of delivering German-engineered, safe, and fun-to-drive cars to the Indian market.’

