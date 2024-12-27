Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Facelift Launched from Rs 8.95 crore

The latest version of the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Facelift has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 8.95 crore and going up to Rs 10.52 crore.

These are just ex-showroom prices for the car in its standard form, everything else costs extra. In India, the Ghost is available in three versions; standard, Extended and Black Badge. The Ghost first made its appearance back in 2009 and the Series II was launched in 2020. This iteration of the Series II Ghost is only a facelift where most of the changes are limited to aesthetics, additional features in the cabin and more options for customization.

No changes have been made to the engine or the chassis. This Ghost continues to be powered by the 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine that develops 571 hp and a peak torque of 850 Nm. Rolls-Royce claim all of that torque is available from as early as 1,600 rpm. No changes to the chassis either. The Ghost, Phantom, Cullinan and Spectre have been using the same all-aluminium platform since 2020. It is worth noting that the Ghost uses all-wheel-drive and all-wheel-steering. Nothing has changed in the suspension department either. As always, Rolls-Royce speak highly of the ‘magic carpet ride’ offered by the Planar Suspension System.

Aesthetic changes include refreshed LED lighting all around. The front end has moved away from the gentle lines of the previous model to a more boxy shape that is reminiscent of the Cullinan. One can also choose between two designs for the 22-inch alloy wheels. Some of the car’s highlights include an alertness assistant, active cruise control, high-resolution head-up display, on-board Wi-Fi hotspot and self-park system.

Given the rising levels of pollution in cities, customers will be pleased to know that the Ghost offers a Micro-Environment Purification System (MEPS) that supposedly rids the air in the cabin off contaminants and constantly controls the levels of air purity. Other interior highlights include special wood veneers, new colours inspired by igneous rocks and the ability to match the pattern of the upholstery with other elements in the cabin and exterior. Then, of course, there is the famous Starlight Headliner. As luxurious as it is, one must also remember that the Ghost is the first step into the Rolls-Royce ICE family.

The ex-showroom pricing for the Ghost line-up in its stock form is as follows.

Standard wheelbase: Rs 8.95 crore

Extended wheelbase: Rs 10.19 crore

Black Badge: Rs 10.52 crore

Story: Joshua Varghese

