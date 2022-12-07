Mercedes-Benz Price Hike from 2023

A Mercedes-Benz price hike is imminent after the company announced an upward revision of the entire model range effective from January 1, 2023.





The imminent price correction would be in the range of up to 5 per cent across the entire portfolio. A constant increase in input costs and increased logistics costs have been exerting significant pressure on the overall operational costs of the company. This development has prompted Mercedes-Benz to upwardly revise the ex-showroom price of its model range, enabling a sustainable and profitable business.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Mercedes-Benz has been creating benchmarks in the luxury automotive industry in India, introducing world-class products and technologies for the discerning customers. However, to run a sustainable and profitable business for us and our Franchise Partners, a price correction is necessitated to offset the rising inflationary cost pressures. Though we are absorbing the majority of the increase, we are left with no option but to pass on some portion of the cost hike to the customers. The price correction will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning and continue to offer best-in-class ownership experiences associated with Mercedes-Benz.” added Schwenk.

The new price range for the model range:

Mercedes-Benz Model Range New Price from 1 January, 23 GLA 200 | GLA 220 d Rs 46.50 lakh | 48 lakh C 200 | C 220 d Rs 57.5 lakh | 58.50 lakh E 200 Exclusive | E 220 d

Exclusive Rs 72.5 lakh | 73.50 lakh GLE 300 d 4M | GLE 400 d 4M Rs 88 lakh | 1.05 crore S 350 d Rs 1.65 crore Maybach S 580 Rs 2.57 crore Maybach GLS 600 Rs 2.92 crore

Story: Sumesh Soman

