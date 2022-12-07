Maruti Suzuki Recall Over 9000 Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki have issued a recall of 9,125 cars produced from November 2 to November 28 regarding a possible fault with the children’s sections of the front seatbelts’ shoulder height adjustment assembly.





The recalled models include Ciaz, Grand Vitara, Ertiga and XL6. The company will reach out to the owners through dealerships, a thorough inspection will be conducted and the faulty part will be replaced at zero cost to the customer.



The company has issued several recalls throughout the year. Over 9,000 units of the Wagon R, Ignis and Celerio produced between August 3 and September 1 were recalled with regard to a possible issue with the rear brake assembly pin. Similarly, over 19,500 units of Eeco MPVs were recalled to rectify the incorrect marking of the wheel rim size. The Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder share quite a lot under the skin, a similar recall can be expected by Toyota as well.

Story: Sumesh Soman

