Maruti Suzuki e Vitara – First EV Revealed by Leading Brand

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has finally been released, rather unveiled, as the country’s number one brand’s first electric vehicle (EV). Based on a completely new electric platform, this car boasts of an array of features and technologies. Let’s talk about them in detail.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is built on a completely new platform called “HEARTECT-e”. The electric will come in two battery options, 41-kWh and 61-kWh, the latter having a claimed range of more than 500 km. The e Vitara comes with seven airbags as standard across the range, including a driver knee air-bag for additional safety. The car will also offer level-two ADAS which we believe will be the reserve of the higher variants. The car has a fixed-glass roof, two displays of 10.1 inches and 10.25 inches and all the bells and whistles one would expect in a premium electric vehicle in 2025.

With electric vehicles (EV) becoming a trending topic, the need for a better infrastructure has also increased and adding to that, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, elaborated on the steps to increase EV adoption, saying, “Our goal is to create electric eco-solutions for the customers. We call it “e for me”. We will offer smart home chargers along with installation support, leverage our vast network to provide fast charging support in the top 100 cities in the first phase, and then expand further. The idea is that, within these cities, every five to 10 km a customer finds a charging point by Maruti Suzuki. We are also preparing 1,500 EV-enabled service workshops covering over 1,000 cities with specially-trained manpower and special equipment to address all EV-related support, including charging. Additionally, we will provide roadside assistance all over India.”

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is expected to be launched by March 2025, through the premium Nexa channel hence the expectations are set high. At the launch, it was also announced that the EV will be available with both battery options in 10 colours with four dual-tone options.

With the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire getting a five-star Global NCAP rating, it showed that Maruti Suzuki are taking safety more seriously than ever, hence, keeping hopes high for a similar rating for the e Vitara wouldn’t be a long shot. We believe that along with a better infrastructure, the convenience that is supposed to come with choosing an EV is not yet up to the standards set by other countries.

