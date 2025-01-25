Vayve EVA – India’s First Solar Electric Car Launched

Yes! You heard it right. The first solar electric car in India, the Vayve EVA, was launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The Vayve EVA is powered by a Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) and is available in three battery options; 9.0 kWh (Nova), 12.6 kWh (Stella) and 18 kWh (Vega), giving it a driving range from 125 km to 250 km on a single charge, depending upon the battery option selected.

Featuring a compact design, the Vayve EVA is a three-door solar electric car. With only a driver seat at the front and cushioned bench seat at the rear, it accommodates a total of two adults and one child.

The Vayve EVA ensures step-ahead technology with its smart twin displays providing both information and entertainment, with built-in Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The EVA’s PM2.5 filter-equipped air purifier ensures a pollutant-free cabin and healthy environment isolated from traffic fumes and dust.

There is also a foldable door tray for a quick snack, or for keeping your stuff handy; a useful touch. An integrated cool box is available to keep drinks and food perfectly chilled for a refreshment on the go. There is a 300-litre of boot which should be enough for all baggage needs.

From the safety point of view, the Vayve EVA provides a driver airbag, an auto-dimming mirror, and an IP67 water-resistant powertrain. It also gets hill hold assist, reverse parking camera, electronic parking brake and TPMS.

Apart from the three different variants, the Vayve EVA is also available in six colour options: Sizzling Ruby, Blush Rose, Azure Horizon, Luminous White, Platinum Drift, and Charcoal Grey.

The Vayve EVA is priced between Rs 3.25 lakh and Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant and the type of ownership: unlimited km or battery-subscription.