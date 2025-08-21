Mahindra XUV 3XO Gains Dolby Atmos

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has become the first SUV priced under Rs 12 lakh to get a Dolby Atmos audio setup



Amongst the plethora of features bundled in cars that even head towards the sub-four metre segment, having a decent audio system is one of them. While the Mahindra XUV 3XO already comes with a six-speaker sound system, Mahindra has now enhanced it by adding Dolby Atmos audio tech to the mix.

This tech isn’t exactly new as it is already present on the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs and, not too long ago, added to the Mahindra Thar Roxx. This makes Dolby Atmos more accessible in a Mahindra to the point that the carmaker says the XUV 3XO is the first SUV priced under Rs 12 lakh to get Dolby Atmos.

Dolby Atmos is available from the RevX A variant of XUV 3XO onwards, priced at Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will also be offered in the AX5 L, AX7, and the top-spec AX7 L variants. Do note, the AX7 and AX7 L variants already have a Harman Kardon speaker setup, with the top-spec AX7 L gaining an additional subwoofer. This addition further complements a decently-specced XUV 3XO with features including dual 10.25-inch digital screens, wireless phone charging pad, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO can be had with either a 111-hp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 130-hp 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol or a 117-hp 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include six-speed manual gearbox as standard, and a six-speed torque converter automatic option for the petrol engines. The diesel motor, on the other hand, gets the alternative of a six-speed AMT.

Overall, the addition of Dolby Atmos for the Mahindra XUV 3XO will be a joy especially for the audiophiles. With the sub-four metre SUV being priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom, India), it belongs in an intensely competitive segment with rivals such as the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Skoda Kylaq, among others.

