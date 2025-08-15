Mahindra Introduces NU_IQ Platform with Four Concepts

Mahindra’s NU_IQ platform previews a bold, adaptable future with four striking SUV concepts.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has outlined its long-term product roadmap with the unveiling of four SUV concepts: Vision.S, Vision.X, Vision.T, and Vision.SXT at an event marking the company’s Global Vision 2027 strategy. The models are built on the upcoming NU_IQ platform, a modular architecture designed to underpin a range of body styles and powertrain configurations.

The NU_IQ platform will support both electric and internal combustion engines, along with left or right-hand-drive layouts and front or all-wheel-drive options. Mahindra says the flexible architecture will allow vehicles to be adapted to different markets, with production planned to begin in 2027.

Design work for the concepts was led jointly by the Mahindra India Design Studio in Mumbai and Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. The company describes the platform as offering a flat-floor layout, adaptable dimensions, and a structure capable of meeting varied regulatory and customer requirements.

The Vision series gives a first look at Mahindra’s intended design language and market approach for the next decade. While technical specifications and market roll-out plans are yet to be disclosed, the company has confirmed that the NU_IQ platform will be a foundation for both domestic and international products.

Coming to the concepts themselves, the Vision.T and Vision.SXT are Mahindra’s most off-road-oriented concepts yet. The Vision.T is a more developed take on the Thar.e concept from 2023, retaining a full SUV body style.

The Vision.SXT builds on that template but goes more extreme, swapping the SUV rear for a short pickup bed, adding roll bars, and housing two spare tyres where the boot would be. Up to the C-pillar, the two look nearly identical, but diverge at the rear and in details such as grille pattern, alloy wheel design, and spare tyre placement, with the Vision.T’s mounted on the tailgate.

Both feature boxy headlamps and taillamps, a chunky grille, and four doors with C-pillar-mounted rear handles, similar to the Thar Roxx. The result is a pair of rugged designs with shared DNA but distinct personalities.

The Vision.S is a compact SUV that mirrors the boxy proportions of the Vision.T but with a more road-oriented focus. Its design is defined by inverted L-shaped headlamps and taillamps, a squared-off grille, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Additional accessories are integrated into the D-pillar, hinting at a lifestyle bent rather than pure off-road intent. While it shares the rugged stance of its larger sibling, the Vision.S appears tuned for everyday versatility over extreme terrain.

The Vision.X stands apart from the rest of Mahindra’s Vision concepts, leaning more towards a crossover silhouette with coupe-like proportions. It is the most futuristic-looking of the four, contrasting with the traditional SUV stance of its siblings. Design highlights include slim headlamps, ultra-thin connected LED taillamps, turbine-style alloy wheels, and faux roof rails. The overall profile suggests a focus on aerodynamics and style, marking it as the sleekest and most road-biased of the line-up.

Story: Abhisu Poddar