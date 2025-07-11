Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX Launched

The Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX celebrates the sale of one lakh units of the XUV 3XO since its launch 11 months ago. The new model has been updated with three new variants, under the ‘RevX’ nomenclature, called RevX M, RevX M(O), and RevX A.

Story: Abhisu Poddar

The Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX M and M(O) variants have been positioned to fill the gap between MX1 and MX2; configurable only with a 1.2-litre, MPFI turbo-petrol engine and a six-speed manual gearbox, the RevX M adds 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment mated to a four-speaker audio setup, remote keyless entry, follow-me-home headlamps, and driver seat height adjust. The RevX M(O) gets an additional single-pane sunroof on top of the RevX M features. Cosmetically, the RevX M variants are distinguished by the inclusion of body-coloured front grille, black wheel covers, dual-tone roof, black leatherette seats, and RevX badging on the C-pillar and the boot. The RevX M has been priced at Rs 8.94 lakh, and M(O) at Rs 9.44 lakh ex-showroom.

Here’s a reference to the RevX M and RevX M(O)’s added features on top of the MX1 variant:

The RevX A variant, on the other hand, is positioned between AX5 and AX5L. It is available only with the 1.2-litre TGDI petrol that delivers 130 hp at 5,000 rpm and 230 Nm of torque between 1,500-3,750 rpm. It can be had with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. This makes it the most accessible TGDI engine variant in the 3XO line-up; it was only available in AX5L variants and above before. The RevX A also gets cosmetic updates such as a body-coloured front grille, 16-inch alloys finished in piano black and shod with 205/65 section tyres, dual-tone roof, RevX badging, black leatherette seats, and a panoramic sunroof over the AX5 variant, and has been priced at Rs 11.79 lakh (manual) and Rs. 12.99 lakh (automatic), ex-showroom.

Here’s a reference to the RevX A’s features addon on top of the RevX M(O):

And here’s a walk through the variant list and how the new RevX variants fit in it:

The RevX variants are available in five paint finishes, namely Tango Red, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Everest White and Stealth Black. The turbo-diesel configuration misses out on the RevX update.