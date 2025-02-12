Mahindra Launch Next-gen Sales and Service Experience

Inspired by their Heartcore Design philosophy, Mahindra have launched new showrooms which have sales and service experience for their entire fleet of Electric Origin and ICE SUVs.

The Mahindra dealerships will be experience centres where customers can experience a showcase of Mahindra’s breakthrough technologies – from the INGLO Electric Origin architecture to MAIA, an automotive mind along with hero features, the Sonic Studio Experience, which is an immersive in-car audio experience with a 1,400-watt, 16-speaker Harman Kardon system featuring Dolby Atmos, and with 500 specialists from luxury and premium brands to provide tailored consultations, customers can get the most out of their Mahindra SUVs.

Mahindra have also recreated their after-sales service with dedicated service bays for eSUVs, technicians trained for handling EVs and advanced tools, equipment and technology to cater to the world class SUVs, predictive diagnostics tailored for software-driven vehicles including Remote Vehicle Diagnostics (RVD), Battery Repair Centres – a strategically located nationwide network for seamless EV battery care, and a 400-strong team of Mahindra Tech Experts, supported by engineers from Mahindra Research Valley (MRV), to ensure precision service.

Mahindra will also launch the “Me4U” app through which you can track an order, book a test drive and look at vehicle insights before delivery. They are also planning a seamless integration with 50 per cent of India’s fastest-charging DC chargers by March 2025.

Mahindra will host a nationwide celebration that will feature personalised showroom walkthroughs, immersive test-drive experiences and interactive tech showcases. Visitors will get an exclusive chance to engage with expert sales consultants, enjoy themed giveaways, and explore innovative financing options like the ‘Three for Me’ program. They want to launch their Unlimit Love vision which marks the beginning of a deep, emotional and tech-driven connection between customers and their future SUVs.

