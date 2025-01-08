Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack 3 Top Variant Prices Announced

During the launch Mahindra only announced the starting prices, now Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack 3 prices have been made public.

The electric duo from Mahindra, the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack 3 are a generation ahead of their rivals in a lot of aspects, packing features and technologies from luxury EVs that are one or even two segments above. They are obviously very proud of this, as they are calling this their democratisation of premium EV technology. The reasons for that are the prices of the top variant, the Pack 3, which have finally been announced—the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack 3 prices are Rs 26.90 lakh and Rs 30.50 lakh (both ex-showroom) respectively.

Phased test drives for the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack 3 will start on 14 January 2025, while bookings are to start simultaneously on Valentine’s Day, 14 February 2025. Phase One of the test drives will happen in six cities on 14 January 2025; Phase Two will cover 15 cities on 24 January 2025; and Phase Three will take the vehicles to 45 cities on 7 February 2025.

We have already gone over the features and technologies present in these Electric Origin SUVs, the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e, so we are going to take a look at what are the standout features of Pack 3—the top variant of these vehicles. The Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e get cockpits tailored to their personalities—a “Race-Ready Digital Cockpit” in BE 6 and a “Wide Cinemascope” in XEV 9e measuring 43.33 inches digital real estate that’s divided into three screens (passenger screen, infotainment system screen and driver’s display). Furthermore, there’s an Augmented-reality Heads Up Display (AR-HUD) called “VisionX”, an “Infinity Roof” and “LightMeUp” ambient lighting.

The Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e also get “Sonic Studio Experience by Mahindra”—a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, a feature dubbed “LiveYourMood” which uses preset themes (Calm, Cozy and Club) with tunes curated by AR Rahman himself and these themes also incorporate custom driver seat, ambient light & climate control adjustments.

The Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack 3 also come with four drive modes (Range, Everyday, Race, and Boost), Level 2+ ADAS with five radars and a vision system, which can detect animals, pedestrians, barricades and different types of vehicles. There’s a driver and occupant Monitoring System (DOMS) to track driver fatigue, called “EyeDentity,” which doubles as a selfie camera for clicking pictures and for video calls!

There’s “Secure360” for security, a system that detects and records the vehicle’s surroundings with a 360-degree camera. It is also inside the passenger compartment via an in-cabin camera and stores the recording in the vehicle. This system also provides a live view via the accompanying mobile app. Finally, the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack 3 can park themselves via “Autopark” which utilises 12 ultrasonic sensors enabling perpendicular, angular and parallel parking manoeuvres along with reverse assist and even a remote-controlled option.

That’s a lot of tech, for not a lot of money, which is why the manufacturer is claiming it is democratising premium tech features with the Electric Origin SUVs, the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e.

