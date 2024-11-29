Mahindra XEV 9e First Drive Review – Game-changing Flagship

Does the Mahindra XEV 9e redefine the eSUV experience as we know it? We put the coupe-SUV through its paces around different scenarios to find out

Story: Gaurav Davare

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

We know SUVs have been ruling the roost in the automobile space for some time now and very recently, a trend of coupe-SUVs have begun to emerge starting with the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv. Well, after much anticipation thanks to concept previews, Mahindra have begun a new era of quiet revolution as well as stepped into the coupe-SUV game with the XEV 9e. One of two eSUVs launched as part of Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUV lineup, it promises a lot on paper, but is it enough to change the game in this ultra-competitive space? We get behind the wheel of the XEV 9e to find out just that.

Utilising the Heartcore design philosophy, one thing that immediately makes it stand out is a futuristic design, and quite close to its concept version which is a big positive. That being said, amongst the aggressive cuts and the strong shoulder line, there is some curvature giving it a bit more conventional flair. The LED DRLs and rear connected tail lamps look sleek, with the closed-off front grille, aerodynamic 19-inch alloy wheels (20-inch units optional) and flush-fit door handles giving a minimalist theme. There is a bit of muscle thrown into the mix with the gloss black cladding, but it’s that sloping roofline that seamlessly flows into the chunky tailgate that gives it that attractive coupe-SUV silhouette. In fact, if you look closer, you’d think it is essentially a facelifted XUV700, just with a coupe body style, but the XEV 9e is a bit longer at 4,789 mm. The cherry on top is the illuminated logos that sum up a mature design for the XEV 9e.

The XUV700 resemblance in the XEV 9e is even more apparent inside as the layout, the door pads look fairly identical. But the latter does stand out in many ways including a two-spoke steering wheel and a panoramic glass roof with gorgeous illumination. The biggest highlight of course is at the top of the dashboard where there’s, not one, not two but three digital screens as part of a huge segment-first 43-inch display that handles touchscreen infotainment duties, driver instrumentation as well as an entertainment unit for the co-passenger.

One could write an essay in terms of how feature-loaded the Mahindra XEV 9e is, so I’m going to focus on the bits that really matter. They include wireless smartphone connectivity, multiple wireless phone charging pads, a number of colours for the ambient lighting, Mahindra’s MAIA AI interface, the GrooveMe app that has the car’s lighting sync up with the music that’s playing inside, Alexa assistance, as well as the Fun&Work suite that essentially makes this SUV a smartphone on wheels. There’s also some fun for the driver with the VisionX augmented reality head-up display that is well within the line of sight and displays key information such as navigation prompts, driving assist alerts, and even nearby charging stations.

Now to have such functionality packed in, you need serious computing power, that comes in the form of the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and 5G connectivity. This helped with a relatively lag-free use of all three digital screens. The six-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos Tech is a treat for the audiophiles as the audio experience is quite premium.

As far as the sense of space is concerned, it is fairly spacious for the front and rear occupants with the seats being quite comfortable. For the chauffeur driven individuals there’s some niceties with multiple Type-C charging ports, rear AC vents and a sunshade. You can also plug-in your tablet in which you can use the interface from the touchscreen at the front. Not everything is rosy in the XEV 9e however, as the coupe-SUV body style means a small rear windshield, and with a headrest in the middle of the rear cabin, visibility is poor and you have to depend on the 360-degree camera and mirrors. Also, the 663-litre boot is shallow due to the space saver and spare tyre so after loading two big suitcases, space will be limited.

Now, to the heart of the matter, that is the mechanicals of the Mahindra XEV 9e. Built on the new INGLO platform it has a flat floor that allows multiple body styles to aid with space and driving dynamics. There’s the option of a 59 kWh battery pack paired to a 231-hp electric motor and a larger 79 kWh battery pack, mated to a 286-hp electric motor. While both are rear-wheel-drive motors, they’re already one of the most powerful from an Indian OEM and there’s also scope for all-wheel-drive. Nevertheless, we got behind the wheel of the top-spec 79 kWh/286-hp unit to find out how the XEV 9e is to drive like.

Since there’s limited scope to truly test out a vehicle’s capabilities in a city as busy as Chennai, we got a chance to head towards the Mahindra SUV Proving Track facility with multiple courses to really let loose. Impressively, despite the eSUV’s big stature, acceleration was peppy and more importantly, there was no sign of tapering off well into triple-digit speeds. The Everyday, Range, and Race drive modes are pretty self-explanatory but Mahindra also has a boost mode where you get 10-seconds of the electric motor’s full potential where you do notice the slight spike in performance.

As for how it tackles corners, you will notice the large stature of the XEV 9e as it is a little lazy at times, but for something that weighs around two tons, it keeps itself quite stable. The semi-active suspension also comes in handy with a soft-bias that keeps the ride plush and being able to tackle any imperfection with relative ease. Overall, the ideal setup for a leisurely city commute or a highway cruise.

While we didn’t get to really go in-depth with the Level 2 ADAS onboard, the lane-change assist and the autonomous emergency braking felt progressive, which helped in not catching the driver off-guard. Another impressive party trick was the park assist with an auto-parking feature that can also be done while out of the car with the key fob.

Throughout our drive, the travel distances weren’t particularly long so we didn’t quite push the range capabilities to the limit. Fortunately, we didn’t have to worry about the range counter at any point which is what’s important. The 79 kWh setup gets an MIDC (part 1+2) claimed range of 656 km on a single charge and Mahindra claims a real-world range of around 500 km which is enough for a non-stop Pune to Goa trip which is more than adequate. Mahindra have also future-proofed the eSUV with fast charging capabilities of up to 175 kW that allows a 20 to 80 percent charge in just 20 minutes.

While we only have the introductory price of the base Pack One variant at Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XEV 9e has a lot to be impressed about, with eye-catching looks, a spacious feature-loaded cabin, as well as performance and range to boot. So if Mahindra manages to get prices of the remaining variants right, the XEV 9e could very well be one to consider as a big, sensible, and loaded flagship family electric coupe-SUV.