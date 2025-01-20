Hyundai Launch New Variants for Venue, Verna and Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai have introduced new variants with feature upgrades for three of their popular models, the Venue compact SUV, the Verna sedan, and the Grand i10 NIOS compact hatchback.

The latest variant of the Hyundai Venue is the SX Executive manual transmission (MT) and it comes with the following features:

Smart electric sunroof

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Smart key with push-button start/stop

Fully automatic temperature control (FATC)

Updates to the existing variants of Hyundai Venue include

The S MT and S+ MT variants that use the Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine now offer a rear camera and a wireless charger.

The S(O) MT variant with Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrol now features a smart key with push button start/stop. In addition to this, the Knight edition of the variant comes with a wireless charger.

The S(O)+ Adventure MT variant with the Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine now includes a smart key with push button start/stop and Wireless charge r.

The price of the newly launched Hyundai Venue variants are as listed below.

Venue Kappa 1.2 l MPi Petrol S MT – Rs 9.28 lakh

Venue Kappa 1.2 l MPi Petrol S+ MT – Rs 9.53 lakh

Venue Kappa 1.2 l MPi Petrol S(O) MT – Rs 10 lakh

Venue Kappa 1.2 l MPi Petrol S(O) Knight MT – Rs 10.34 lakh

Venue Kappa 1.2 l MPi Petrol S(O)+ Adventure MT – Rs 10.37 lakh

Venue Kappa 1.2 l MPi Petrol SX Executive MT – Rs 10.79 lakh

The Hyundai Verna gets two new automatic variants; the 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol S(O) DCT and the 1.5-litre MPi petrol S IVT. The new Hyundai Verna 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol S(O) DCT comes with the following features:

Smart electric sunroof

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Smart key with push button start/stop

Fully automatic temperature control (FATC)

The Hyundai Verna 1.5-litre MPi petrol S IVT is now equipped with features including a smart electric sunroof, drive modes (Eco, Normal and Sport) and paddle-shifters. The Hyundai Verna 1.5-litre MPi petrol S MT variant of the Verna also comes with an electric sunroof.

The prices of the new launched Hyundai Verna variants are as listed below.

Price (Ex-showroom)

Verna 1.5 l MPi Petrol S MT – Rs 12.37 lakh

Verna 1.5 l MPi Petrol S iVT – Rs 13.62 lakh

Verna 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol S(O) DCT – Rs 15.27 lakh

The newly launched Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS 1.2-litre Kappa petrol Sports (O) variant is available in both MT and AMT, with a host of features, including:

Eight-inch touchscreen display audio

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Fully automatic temperature control (FATC)

Smart key with push-button start/stop

R15 diamond-cut alloy wheels

Chrome outside door handles

Also, the Grand i10 NIOS 1.2-litre Kappa petrol Corporate variant now gets projector headlamps. The price of the newly launched Grand i10 NIOS variants is as listed below:

Price (Ex-showroom)

Grand i10 Nios Kappa 1.2 l Petrol Corporate MT – Rs 7.09 lakh

Grand i10 Nios Kappa 1.2 l Petrol Sportz (O) MT – Rs 7.72 lakh

Grand i10 Nios Kappa 1.2 l Petrol Corporate AMT – Rs 7.74 lakh

Grand i10 Nios Kappa 1.2 l Petrol Sportz (O) AMT – Rs 8.29 lakh

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The latest product updates on our 3 key models reflect Hyundai’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology, premium design and exceptional performance. We are confident that these enhancements will resonate with our customers and elevate their driving experience.”

