Hyundai Launch New Variants for Venue, Verna and Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai have introduced new variants with feature upgrades for three of their popular models, the Venue compact SUV, the Verna sedan, and the Grand i10 NIOS compact hatchback.
The latest variant of the Hyundai Venue is the SX Executive manual transmission (MT) and it comes with the following features:
- Smart electric sunroof
- Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Smart key with push-button start/stop
- Fully automatic temperature control (FATC)
Updates to the existing variants of Hyundai Venue include
- The S MT and S+ MT variants that use the Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine now offer a rear camera and a wireless charger.
- The S(O) MT variant with Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrol now features a smart key with push button start/stop. In addition to this, the Knight edition of the variant comes with a wireless charger.
- The S(O)+ Adventure MT variant with the Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine now includes a smart key with push button start/stop and Wireless charger.
The price of the newly launched Hyundai Venue variants are as listed below.
Venue Kappa 1.2 l MPi Petrol S MT – Rs 9.28 lakh
Venue Kappa 1.2 l MPi Petrol S+ MT – Rs 9.53 lakh
Venue Kappa 1.2 l MPi Petrol S(O) MT – Rs 10 lakh
Venue Kappa 1.2 l MPi Petrol S(O) Knight MT – Rs 10.34 lakh
Venue Kappa 1.2 l MPi Petrol S(O)+ Adventure MT – Rs 10.37 lakh
Venue Kappa 1.2 l MPi Petrol SX Executive MT – Rs 10.79 lakh
The Hyundai Verna gets two new automatic variants; the 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol S(O) DCT and the 1.5-litre MPi petrol S IVT. The new Hyundai Verna 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol S(O) DCT comes with the following features:
- Smart electric sunroof
- Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Smart key with push button start/stop
- Fully automatic temperature control (FATC)
The Hyundai Verna 1.5-litre MPi petrol S IVT is now equipped with features including a smart electric sunroof, drive modes (Eco, Normal and Sport) and paddle-shifters. The Hyundai Verna 1.5-litre MPi petrol S MT variant of the Verna also comes with an electric sunroof.
The prices of the new launched Hyundai Verna variants are as listed below.
Price (Ex-showroom)
Verna 1.5 l MPi Petrol S MT – Rs 12.37 lakh
Verna 1.5 l MPi Petrol S iVT – Rs 13.62 lakh
Verna 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol S(O) DCT – Rs 15.27 lakh
The newly launched Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS 1.2-litre Kappa petrol Sports (O) variant is available in both MT and AMT, with a host of features, including:
- Eight-inch touchscreen display audio
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Fully automatic temperature control (FATC)
- Smart key with push-button start/stop
- R15 diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Chrome outside door handles
Also, the Grand i10 NIOS 1.2-litre Kappa petrol Corporate variant now gets projector headlamps. The price of the newly launched Grand i10 NIOS variants is as listed below:
Price (Ex-showroom)
Grand i10 Nios Kappa 1.2 l Petrol Corporate MT – Rs 7.09 lakh
Grand i10 Nios Kappa 1.2 l Petrol Sportz (O) MT – Rs 7.72 lakh
Grand i10 Nios Kappa 1.2 l Petrol Corporate AMT – Rs 7.74 lakh
Grand i10 Nios Kappa 1.2 l Petrol Sportz (O) AMT – Rs 8.29 lakh
Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The latest product updates on our 3 key models reflect Hyundai’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology, premium design and exceptional performance. We are confident that these enhancements will resonate with our customers and elevate their driving experience.”
