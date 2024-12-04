2024 Honda Amaze Launched From Rs 8.00 Lakh

The 2024 Honda Amaze gets a major overhaul inside and out.

After a slew of teasers and leaked images the covers have finally come off the 2024 Honda Amaze. With prices starting from Rs 8.00 lakh going all the way up to Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom), it was a long overdue wait for the latest iteration of the compact sedan and worth it as there’s a lot that’s different.

Starting with how it looks, the new Amaze is very much a Honda model with a number of elements inspired by the current India lineup. For example, the front headlights, chrome strip and front grille have shades of the Elevate while the fairly protruding tail lights take a leaf from the City. Aside from that and a fresh set of alloy wheels, the 2024 Amaze retains much of its sporty silhouette. Most importantly, in a typical Honda way, the Honda Amaze’s styling is subtle, which makes for a refreshing change in the market.

The cabin too gets a significant change with an interesting pattern around the dashboard, an updated three-spoke steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a floating eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and sleeker AC vents. Although much of the layout is similar to the Elevate, it is not a bad thing at all as the Elevate has a simple and beautiful, minimalist interior, which is also replicated on the Honda Amaze.

In terms of features, key bits include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, the addition of a sunroof, a wireless phone charging pad, and Type-C charging ports. Passenger safety is covered by things like ABS with EBD, six airbags as standard, a reverse parking camera with sensors as well as electronic stability control. The biggest addition here is ADAS, making the 2024 Honda Amaze in the ZX trim India’s most affordable car with ADAS. It is also the only vehicle in this segment to get it.

What remains unchanged in the 2024 Honda Amaze will be under the hood. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine churns out 90 hp and 110 Nm with the option of a five-speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox, though the ratios on the manual gearbox have been altered for better acceleration and fuel economy.

Offered in the V, VX and ZX trim levels, the 2024 Amaze looks to offer a competitive counterattack against its main rival the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, though teh Dzire prices start at a more affordable range. It’ll also take on the Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura in this space. Stay tuned for when we get behind the wheel of the new Amaze for our proper first impressions on it.