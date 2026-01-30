2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Unveiled

New W223 facelift gets a host of changes from visuals to powertrain and beyond

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class marks a significant mid-life update for the W223 generation, and, rather than a superficial facelift, the update brings meaningful changes across styling, cabin technology, powertrains and autonomous driving systems, cementing the S-Class’ stature as, informally, “the best car in the world”.

Externally, the 2026 S-Class adopts a subtly more assertive design language. The grille has been enlarged and reshaped for a stronger visual presence, with select markets also getting an optional illuminated grille surround. Another noticeable update is the new star-signature LED headlights, which integrate Mercedes’ star elements within the lighting graphic, also seen in the new tail-lights. On the topic of the headlights, though, the new Digital Light system employs micro-LED tech delivering brighter high beams, with a reach of up to a claimed 600 metres, while reducing energy consumption, compared with that of its predecessor.

Moving to the cabin, the changes are far more extensive. Mercedes-Benz has introduced a new “Superscreen” layout, combining the 14.4-inch central touchscreen with the 12.3-inch passenger display for a seamless glass panel stretching across the dashboard. This system runs the latest version of Mercedes’ MBUX software architecture, and supports over-the-air updates. Also, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, in addition to being replicated as a part of the heads-up display, can also be programmed to “float” behind the wheel.

The 2026 S-Class adds features such as heated seatbelts, expanded ambient lighting customisation and upgraded rear-seat entertainment, featuring individual 13-inch screens capable of streaming and video conferencing. The S-Class also takes a significant step forward in climate comfort with a new, advanced electric filter that can ionise and remove extremely fine particles–up to 1,200 times smaller than a single grain of table salt–which enables the cabin air to be purified roughly every 90 seconds. New upholstery options, including more sustainable materials and fresh wood and trim finishes, further broaden personalisation choices, particularly for chauffeur-driven customers.

In terms of safety and automation, the S-Class takes another step forward. Standard equipment includes MB.Drive Assist, with features such as Distance Assist Distronic (radar-based adaptive cruise control) with Steering Assist and Lane Change Assist. Besides, the optional Enhanced Drive Pilot technology allows for Level-3 autonomous driving, enabling hands-off operation at higher speeds under specific conditions. This is supported by an upgraded sensor suite, including lidar, radar and high-resolution cameras, along with more powerful onboard computing hardware.

And now, to the meat of the matter: the hardware under the bonnet. While Mercedes has not been quick to divulge all the output figures, the line-up starts with the 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine in the Mercedes-Benz S 450 4MATIC and S 500 4MATIC, the latter of which now makes up to 600 Nm in everyday driving, with 640 Nm offered during overtorque (a temporary boost in torque for quick overtakes). The plug-in hybrid options combine the upgraded six-cylinder engine with an electric motor, and offer an increased output by up to 75 hp, with an electric range of more than 100 km. The two versions available are the S 580 e 4MATIC and S 450 e.

Those who prefer diesel power can opt for the new 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, available in the S 350 d 4MATIC and S 450 d 4MATIC variants. The biggest change in the diesel range is the adoption of heated catalyst technology, a series-production first, in preparation for Euro 7 emission norms. Finally, if you’re still looking for some extra oomph will be pleased with the S 580 4MATIC and its updated 4.0-litre biturbo V8 which now produces 537 hp and 750 Nm.

And finally, there’s the range-topping 6.0-litre V12 biturbo engine, which takes pride of place in the S 680 Guard 4MATIC. The ride of choice for oligarchs and political bigwigs alike, the 680 comes kitted with a highly customisable rear compartment. What that means is the option for seamless video conferencing, turning the vehicle into a secure–right down to it being bullet- and fire-resistant–and fully connected business lounge. Oh, and this V12 will also make an appearance in the Maybach S 680, whenever it comes.

Summing up, all these updates show the 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class does not merely keep pace with evolving luxury standards, but continues to be the benchmark in blending traditional comfort with cutting-edge digital and autonomous technology and, of course, raw power.