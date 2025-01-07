2025 Land Rover Defender Launched; Comes With a V8 for Every Body Style

The new 2025 Land Rover Defender offers a V8 option regardless of the size you choose and we want a 425 hp Defender 90 SWB.

Land Rover have launched the 2025 Land Rover Defender in India, which brings back the V8 engine option for all the body styles. Prices start from Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom) for the eight-cylinder cars. The biggest news is the availability of a new P425 V8 engine in every body style, which takes the form of the 5.0-litre, supercharged AJ-V8 that has attained a cult status among JLR aficionados. This is the same engine that does duty in the Defender V8, codenamed P525 (P500 for the Defender 130). The Defender Octa gets a completely different 4.4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 sourced from BMW.

There are bundled options packages on the 2025 Land Rover Defender, such as the de rigueur OffRoad Pack which comes with an electronic active differential, black roof rails, all-terrain tyres, domestic plug socket and Wade Sensing; the Advanced OffRoad Pack which gets All-Terrain Progress Control, Terrain Response 2, Configurable Terrain Response, electronic air suspension, adaptive dynamics and auto headlight levelling; if you prefer to stay on terra firma (please buy a Range Rover Sport instead of a Land Rover Defender), you can choose the Dynamic Handling Pack which is equipped with the aforementioned electronic active differential, electronic air suspension, adaptive dynamics and auto headlight levelling and topped with a rare option these days—a 20-inch full-size spare wheel; lastly, the Air Suspension Pack which gets electronic air suspension (duh), adaptive dynamics and auto headlight levelling. The Land Rover Defender MY25 also gets a Cold Climate and Family Comfort Pack as options.

There are updates across the board as well on the Land Rover Defender My25, e.g. 14-way heated and cooled electric memory front seats finished in Windsor Leather with Ebony interiors and winged headrests, second-row climate seats with winged headrests, Nubuck-edged carpet mats, suede cloth headlining, leather steering wheel and Kvadrat or Ultrafabrics seats. PiVi Pro runs on an 11.4-inch touchscreen, and there’s an interactive driver display and a 3D surround camera. Furthermore, the 2025 Land Rover Defender has configurable cabin lighting, Matrix LED headlights with DRLs and a sliding panoramic sunroof. Finally, there’s a Meridian Sound System, a refrigerator compartment in the centre console and a soft close tailgate. Visual tweaks include an optional black contrast roof and an extended leather upgrade.

The 2025 Land Rover Defender seems to offer something for everyone, regardless of what they prefer. If only Land Rover would consider launching a stripped down, basic version of the Defender 90 without the array of off-road electronics and Ingenium straight-six diesel and the AJ-V8 petrol to take the fight to the Jeep Wrangler. As of now, it competes with the BMW X7, Audi Q8, Volvo XC90 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

