World Environment Day: Five Best Hybrid Options In India

Observed annually on 5 June, World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental awareness. It serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to protect our planet, urging governments to pursue meaningful policy reforms while encouraging individuals to make conscious choices.

As automotive enthusiasts, we’re doing our part by highlighting some of the best hybrid cars currently on sale in India; ranging from practical and affordable to outrageously powerful, proving that sustainability and performance can go hand in hand.

Suzuki Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder Hybrid

The Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder Hybrid twins are the only full-Hybrid options available in India under Rs 20 Lakh. Powered by the Toyota strong hybrid system (based on the Yaris Hybrid sold in global markets), the 1.5-litre three-cylinder TNGA petrol engine complemented by an AC synchronous motor delivers a combined output of 116 hp. Most impressively, it delivers an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.97 km/l combined, making it one of the most fuel efficient vehicles in the price-bracket. The prices for Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder start at Rs 16.81 lakh, while the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid can be availed starting from Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City e:HEV

The Honda City e:HEV brings strong hybrid tech to India’s most trusted sedan nameplate. Using a 1.5-litre four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle petrol engine paired with two electric motors, it delivers a respectable combined output of 126 hp and 253 Nm of torque. The hybrid setup ensures smooth and efficient city driving while remaining compliant with RED and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. With an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.2 km/l, the City e:HEV is priced at Rs 20.89 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a well-rounded premium hybrid option.

Toyota Camry Hybrid

A pioneer in hybrid technology, the Toyota Camry remains a benchmark for comfort and efficiency in the executive sedan space. Under the hood is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a self-charging hybrid system, producing a combined output of 230 hp. Despite its size and luxury credentials, the Camry delivers an impressive ARAI-certified mileage of 25.49 km/l. Priced at Rs 48.50 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers a refined, low-emissions driving experience with Toyota’s trademark reliability. A more luxurious and sophisticated option can be had in the form of the Lexus ES 300h, starting from Rs 64 lakh (ex-showroom).



BMW M5 (G90)

The seventh-generation BMW M5 (G90) is one of the finest examples of hybrid power, a masterpiece in combining instant electric torque with brute fire-breathing power. Under the hood lies a formidable 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a 145-kW electric motor and an 18.6-kWh battery pack that doles out a staggering 727 hp and 1,000 Nm of peak torque, enabling the 2,435-kilo behemoth to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 305 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package . Despite its substantial weight, the M5 maintains exceptional agility and handling, thanks to the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and adaptive M suspension. Additionally, it offers an electric-only range of approximately 69 km, making it a versatile choice for both performance enthusiasts and eco-conscious drivers. Priced at Rs 1.99 crore (ex-showroom), the M5 G90 stands as a testament to BMW’s commitment to blending performance with sustainability.



Ferrari 296 GTB and GTS

We have now officially entered the supercar territory: The Ferrari 296 GTB and GTS bring electrification to Maranello’s mid-engine legacy without compromising performance. Powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine paired with an electric motor, the resulting figures are an organ-reshuffling 830 hp and 740 Nm of peak torque. The result is blistering acceleration—0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds—and a top speed of over 330 km/h. A 7.45-kWh battery offers up to 25 km of pure-electric range, making the 296 surprisingly versatile for urban use. Most remarkably, it can still deliver a WLTP-rated 15.62 km/l. The Ferrari 296 GTB is priced from Rs 5.40 crore, while the open-top GTS variant comes in from Rs 6.24 crore (ex-showroom).

Story: Abhisu Poddar