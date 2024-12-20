Toyota Camry 2024 Review – At the Top of the Game

The latest generation of the Toyota Camry may just be the perfect sedan. Read on to find out if it has everything you need.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Toyota are among the best car manufacturers in the world and the Camry is among the best cars they have launched in the Indian market. Thus far, the Camry was associated with those who wore suits and attended meetings. Intelligent, practical beings who realized that they did not need to shell out more than Rs 50 lakh to be taken to work and back in supreme comfort. It has also been a superb example of a sleek sedan shape.

The Japanese giant wants to shake things up a bit now. This is the ninth-generation of the Camry worldwide and the manufacturer wants to lure younger customers into the sensible world of the Toyota Camry. So, it is not just about the suits anymore. It is also about those who find the time to get around town dressed in smart casuals after the work day is over.

In my opinion, this is the sleekest and most sporty design the Camry has received. Pedestrian safety norms have not restricted Toyota from giving this sedan a sharp and striking front end. The muscular crease on the bonnet complements the grille and the angular headlights, making one want to stop and stare immediately. Despite being almost five metres in length, the Camry carries its proportions with elegance, its sharp lines culminating in a unique and memorable tail while the black, 18-inch wheels seal the deal for me. The dual-tone paint job, black wheels and reworked bumpers may seem unorthodox for this car but relax, this is only for the Sprint Edition. The standard car is available in six colours in a more sedate state of appearance.

That’s the last time you’ll hear me talk about the Sprint Edition because in all other respects, it is identical to the standard car. For anyone who thinks sedans are the cars to have, sinking into this one’s driver seat is a rewarding feeling. There is ample room along with multiple levels of adjustability, so the ideal driving position is easy to achieve and comfortable to be in. It feels like a place where one can just sit and enjoy the drive for hours on end, like the captain of a small craft. Seating at the rear has always been the highlight of the Camry and Toyota have done well to improve it further. In addition to plush seats, the rear occupants also get a touch panel in the armrest that lets them adjust the seats, change music, control air-conditioning and even lower/raise the blind for the rear windscreen. Connecting a phone to the infotainment is easy and the nine-speaker JBL audio system delivers a pure and neutral sound. Given the amount of pollution in most metropolitan cities, it is also reassuring to note that there is a system in place to purify the air in the cabin.

In an age where manufacturers are downsizing engines, the Camry continues to stay loyal to its 2.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that develops a combined output of 230 hp which is 12 hp more than the outgoing model. The engine alone is capable of producing 221 Nm and there’s some more torque to tap into thanks to the motor. The electric component in Toyota’s fifth-generation hybrid architecture is responsible for the car’s motive force at speeds below 40 km/h, silently withdrawing as the speed increases. It also gets out of the way if an aggressive driving style is detected. To attract a younger, enthusiastic crowd the car has to be quick. The Camry achieves that in an exciting manner plus there is enough firepower to flog it through fast corners or cruise effortlessly. This effortless switch between dynamic and determined is something I enjoyed about the latest iteration of the Camry. The 10-step e-CVT is among the most refined examples of its kind and does change its characteristics as one cycles through the driving modes on offer (Eco, Normal and Sport). Interestingly, even at 130 km/h, one only has access to as many as six steps. However, given the potential of this car’s sporty intent, I feel it would have been more appropriate to supply a manual or double-clutch automatic transmission for the Sprint Edition. That said, there is barely any transmission noise when the Camry is driven in Eco or Normal modes with a light foot. It wafts forward in a regal manner, as if defining the phrase ‘smooth as silk’. Given that we can agree on the fact that no one uses Sport mode to drive in a sedate manner, the transmission enthusiastically supports quick getaways with a soundtrack to match.

With a wheelbase close to three metres, most would expect the Camry to sail around a corner like a yacht cutting a smooth arc through a still sea. While it is capable of such elegance, it is also an able partner that comes to aid one’s quests for fun when seeking apexes. The feeling and feedback offered by the steering wheel is what stood out for me and it only got better when I discovered the chassis and suspension were eager to join the harmony. It is capable of tempting the most sedate drivers to rush into the corner, dip the front, turn the wheels and ride the wave of torque through the curve. Of course, such behaviour is not visible on the surface but it is nice to know that it exists. I have driven similar-sized sedans in the past and written about their balance of comfort and handling but nothing comes close to the ratio offered by the new Camry. There were many speed-breakers that looked menacing enough to award some scratches to the underbody but with some careful driving, never once did it scrape anywhere, even over some bad stretches of road.

Life in the rear seats when on the move is supremely comfortable. The harshness of the road surface is filtered out well, there is very little noise in the cabin and the ride quality is in line with what one would expect from an executive saloon. The whole experience is closer than ever to what a luxury sedan could offer. Which is remarkable because Toyota have managed to turn the Camry into a car that can enjoyed from behind the wheel and while being driven about.

What I liked best about the previous generation of the Camry was that it was a no-nonsense saloon that was not only aware of its true purpose but also delivered it without any cause for complaint. In this latest iteration, the new Camry feels enjoyable to drive and the cabin experience is closer than ever to its luxurious sibling, the Lexus ES 300h. In fact, I would say the major difference between them are the choice of materials and componentry. As far as the essence of driving and comfort is concerned, there is very little to set the new Camry and the current Lexus apart. As is the case with updates, Lexus will most definitely upgrade the ES but until then, this Camry is almost as good.

The biggest surprise for me during the launch was the price. By assembling the Camry from a Semi Knocked Down kit, they have been able to price it under Rs 50 lakh. The standard model costs Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Sprint Edition is expected to cost a little more but now that we have something that adds a sporty flavour to the Camry would it be too much to hope for a GR model? All things said and done, if one needs a sensible sedan that offers comfort and supports the need for thrill when needed, the new Toyota Camry should be at the top of their list. The only other reasonable alternative in that price range would be the Škoda Superb.