Volkswagen India Now Give the Taigun And Virtus Six Airbags as Standard

With six airbags as standard, Volkswagen have further enhanced the safety standards of the Taigun and Virtus

The Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus are no slouches in the safety department as they’ve already scored a five-star Global NCAP safety rating for the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan. Now, they’ve given an important update to both cars by making six airbags standard.

Earlier, it was only the top-end variants of the Taigun and Virtus that came equipped with six airbags while lower variants had dual-front airbags as standard. This addition complements the other key safety equipment onboard the two cars such as ABS with EBD, stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

To further sweeten things up, this safety upgrade hasn’t led to an increase in price. So, the Taigun retails from Rs 11.69 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh, whilst the Virtus continues to be priced from Rs 11.55 lakh to Rs 19.40 lakh (all, ex-showroom). Both the Taigun and Virtus can be specced with either the 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol or 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, with a six-speed manual gearbox offered on both engines. As for the automatic options, there’s a six-speed torque converter option for the 1.0 TSI engine and a seven-speed DSG dual-clutcher for the 1.5 TSI.

These consistent updates from Volkswagen India should enhance the appeal for the Taigun and Virtus against the ever-increasing competition in the country. The former has the likes of its cousin, the Skoda Kushaq, as well as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Honda Elevate for company, while the latter takes on the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia.