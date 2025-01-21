VinFast Debut in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Vietnam is growing to be a popular holiday destination but for a change Vietnam has elected to come to India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo through VinFast showcasing their electric fleet.

VinFast unveiled two of their premium SUVs, the VF 7 and the VF 6 at the expo. They will enter the Indian market with these cars and are aiming for a pre-Diwali launch. This is also the first time they are venturing into right-hand-drive versions of their cars. The VF 6 is a compact, five-seater eSUV that has an interesting design, a panoramic sunroof and a 59.6-kWh battery pack. The VF 6 develops up to 201 hp in the top-end model. This “Plus” variant offers a claimed range of 381 km while the Eco model offers a range of 399 km at the expense of lower torque and horsepower. The car is equipped with a head-up display as well as ADAS Level Two.

The VinFast VF7 on the other hand offers 201 hp and 309.1 Nm of torque in its single-motor variant with a claimed range of 450 km while the dual-motor option sacrifices the range to 431 km for an increase in power and torque to 349 hp and 498.94 Nm respectively. The car also has a relatively larger 75.3-kWh battery-pack. This premium five-seater has very similar features to its counterpart, offering a panoramic sunroof, Level Two ADAS and a head-up display as well among some other electronic aids.

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, alongside the VF 7 and VF 6, VinFast showcased their VF 3, VF e34, VF 8, VF 9 SUVs; the Evo 200, Klara, Feliz, Vento, Theon electric scooters; the DrgnFly electric bike and the VF Wild pick-up truck concept.

Commenting on the unveil, Ashwin Ashok Patil, Deputy CEO of Sales & Marketing at VinFast India, said, “Our India-centric premium SUVs VF 7 and VF 6 are expected to go for sales from early second half of CY 2025. VinFast is appointing dealers across all major towns in India with omni channel presence.”

The brand also has a manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu hence we hope the cars will be reasonably priced.

