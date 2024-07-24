Mini Cooper S and Countryman E Launched

The Mini Cooper S and Countryman E have been launched in India at Rs 44.90 lakh and Rs 54.90 lakh, respectively, both prices ex-showroom.

Mini Cooper S

The striking-new Mini Cooper S comes with the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor, albeit in a higher state of tune, producing 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque. The sporty little hatchback is now capable of hitting zero to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 242 km/h.

The front fascia now has a fresh design with an octagonal grille, and the signature round LED headlamps now being more crisp with minimal lines and curves. The LED headlamps also come with optional cornering lights and three different light signatures to choose from. At the rear, the Union Jack tail-lights are now sharper and are triangular in shape.

The Mini Cooper S’ interior is now cleaner, with minimalism kept as the main focus. There is two-tone knitted material on the dashboard and doors, Vescin seats (leather-free, made from recycled materials) with a classic perforated houndstooth pattern, and three-spoke steering wheel. All settings of the car can be accessed through the OLED display, five toggle switches or the optional heads-up display. The 9.5-inch centre display acts as both the instrument cluster and the infotainment system. Mini claim that it is the first circular OLED display in the world.

The Mini Cooper S gets Dynamic Cruise Control, rapid-flash hazard lights (during a collision), park assist, and three driving modes—Green, Core, and Go-kart.

The all-electric Countryman E

The new Countryman E has now grown up, by 130 mm in length and 80 mm in height. The car is now 4,445 mm long, 1,843 mm wide, and 1,635 mm tall. It looks more mature and bolder now with sharper edges, cleaner lines, and tighter panels. This is done to maximise aesthetics and for the better part, aerodynamics, which in turn will lead to more driving range. Well, Mini certainly seem to think so, as they have mentioned a WLTP range of 462 km.

The Countryman E gets beautifully designed alloy wheels that now look sleek and aerodynamic. The roof rails come in the Piano Black colour as standard. There are also three style options to choose from—Essential, Classic, or Favoured Style. Each of the styles come complete with bespoke features and tailored designs.

Under the hood (or the seats in this case), the Countryman E comes with a 66.45-kWh battery pack that provides juice to the motor which produces 150 kW (204 hp) and 250 Nm of torque. It hauls the Countryman E from zero to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds.

No, we did not forget about charging. The Mini Countryman E takes six hours and 15 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent, with the standard 11-kW AC charger, one that comes with the car. If you want something a bit more powerful, then the optional 22-kW AC charger will come in handy, it takes the charge from 10 to 80 per cent in three hours and 45 minutes. But if you’ve only got 10 per cent of charge and only 29 minutes to spare, then the 130-kW DC fast-charger will come to use, leaving you with 80 per cent when you pull the plug.