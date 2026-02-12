 MG Majestor Revealed For India

First debuting at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the Majestor is JSW MG Motor India’s newest flagship SUV



Story: Team Car India

Remember the MG Majestor that was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025? Well it has been officially revealed for India. Essentially this is a facelifted version of the Gloster but with a different name and will be positioned above it as MG’s newest full-size flagship SUV.

As evidenced from the showcase at the Bharat Global Mobility Expo as well as the MG Rakan in Kuwait, the Majestor really turns up the butch stance over the Gloster especially with that large and prominent front grille. This is flanked by sleek LED DRLs and vertically stacked tri-beam LED headlights. Adding to the bold personality is the faux silver skid plates and a busy front bumper.

The overall silhouette remains similar to the Gloster but there is a new 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheel design as well as black cladding to add to the rugged factor. Rounding things off at the rear are connected LED tail lights as well as a revised bumper and faux silver skid plates to make up a fairly aggressive looking SUV.

Inside there’s a new smoked ebony interior to freshen things up, while the dashboard layout itself has been updated with a fair amount of boxy elements. The panoramic sunroof gives a sense of space to the Majestor apart from the fact that it’ll be offered in a seven-seater layout.

There’s a smattering of features in the MG Majestor that includes the likes of a digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control , powered -12-way for driver- and ventilated front seats with an eight-pattern multi-mode massaging function, dual wireless charging pads, a 220-V charging socket, 12-speaker JBL sound system, 6/7 seat configuration option, 64-colour ambient lighting, smart storage spaces, three-zone climate control, 343-litre boot space with all rows up and 1350-lire with the last row folded down.

Safety list include a Level 2 ADAS , six airbags, hill-road-assist,360° camera system among others. The Majestor also gets enhanced connected tech courtesy MG’s i-smart 2.0 supplemented by Jio’s fiber with home to car functionality.

The Gloster and Majestor do share the same heart underneath the hood. By that we mean the 215-hp and 478.5 Nm 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox operated via a column shifter. Of course, we can’t forget that this SUV with a high tensile ladder frame chassis, 219-mm ground clearance, 810-mm water wading ability has 4×4 capabilities with 10 auto-adaptive off-road modes and a segment first triple differential locking system which we’ll be experiencing very soon, so stay tuned to this space.

The MG Majestor will be offered in Sharp 4×2, Savy 4×2 and Savy 4×4 variants in Metal Black, Pearl White, Concrete Grey and Metal Ash colour options. It will have serious competition to deal with when it arrives in May 2026. This includes the likes of the Toyota Fortuner Legender, the Jeep Meridian, the Skoda Kodiaq as well as the soon-to-be-launched Volkswagen Tayron R-Line. Prices for the Majestor will be revelaed in April 2026 with previews to be offered in March 2026 upon pre-reserving the D+ segment SUV for a sum of Rs.41,000 on MG India’s official website starting today.

