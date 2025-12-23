Volkswagen Golf GTI Test Review – Icon

The pioneering “hot” hatchback, the VW Golf GTI, has finally made its formal arrival in India in its latest guise. We decided to explore beyond the ordinary to find out just how extraordinary it really is.



Bold, red, shining bright, a beacon of hope that makes an enthusiast heart erupt with joy. There it stood before me, gleaming in the morning sun. Low, lithe and raring to go. Except, there was a city to navigate first.

I’ll be honest. More often than not, car reviews are based on a quick jaunt out of town, some hilly roads or a highway, and then the review is typed out before the memory fades. But, this time, I took a different approach. A quick spin when the car arrived. A not-so-quick trip for the shoot, and, even a couple of days spent just living with the Golf GTI. And it works. Here’s why.

At nearly 4.3 metres long, the Golf GTI is as long as the popular crop of mid-size SUVs. It has the wheelbase—2,627 mm—to match them, too. Although its made-in-India sibling, the Taigun has one which is 34 mm longer, although it is about 60 mm shorter in overall length. The Golf GTI looks wide and squat, ready to leap, because it is. It is 1,789 mm across and just 1,471 mm high. Plus, the wide track width contributes to its planted, raring stance. But, ultimately, it’s a hatchback, so the inherent practicality is a big part of the equation. The performance, nameplate and heritage are just as important portions as well.

Apart from the “Kings Red” paint, there are more than a few red elements on the exterior that mark it out as a special car, from “GTI” badging to the brake callipers inside those 18-inch “Richmond” alloy wheels. Those have nothing to do with AFC Richmond or Coach Lasso, I’m sure. And they have a diamond-turned surface finish, sharp and angular, totally in sync with the “raring to go” theme; when viewed from the left side, but not so on the right. The twin round, chrome tail-pipes do a swell job, too, of both looking and sounding great. But the Golf GTI isn’t all about its looks.

My first experience driving a VW Golf was over 10 years ago during a ZF event at the ADAC test track in Berlin. That car was 1.4 TSI manual and, although quite basic, it was packed with all the essentials and felt like all the car one would ever need. Fast forward a decade and I am staring this potent GTI at home. Yes, I’m chuffed about it and, while I don’t want to get all spec-y, it has quite a dollop of oomph on offer. Compared to the 150-odd horses of the old 1.4, this new 2.0 TSI four-cylinder turbo-petrol produces an Audi Q5-esque 265 hp and 370 Nm. What’s more, it doesn’t send it to all four wheels but just to the front end and its trick diff setup.

Get inside the Golf GTI and its interior is a juxtaposition of high-tech and basic. There are buttons and knobs, plus a huge 13-inch touchscreen on top at the centre. There are fabric “Scalepaper Plaid” seats with manual adjustment with a shift-by-wire set-up, level 2 ADAS, and 30-colour ambient lighting. The leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching is a nice touch and, behind it, are paddle-shifters for the DSG automatic; since the Golf GTI no longer offers the option of a manual transmission. Space is decent front and rear, with enough room for six-footers and even slightly taller folk. The important bit is the cabin wraps around the driver like a second skin.

On the move, most, if not all, Volkswagen cars tend to feel solid, planted, sure-footed and responsive. The Golf GTI takes things to the next level with a low, stuck to the road, turning as sharply as a veteran barber with their trusty single-blader working behind a patron’s ear. The steering is heavy, there’s no two ways about it; with a tight turning setup of a smidge over two turns lock to lock. What’s more, the turn is not just sharp but also feels accelerated, tightening the radius with a burst of drive to the outer wheel. This makes manoeuvring far easier and adds to the feeling of total control—an important factor for what was coming up.

A new location for me was on the cards: an upcoming highway stretch laying vacant from work in progress. Getting there, however, was a challenge-and-a-half. A literal two-storey high pile of dirt, sand and stones, over which a precarious path had been beaten by local users to get from one side to the other, was the only means of approach. That was a new challenge; for the Golf and for me. Yes, speed-breakers low and high complemented by potholes shallow and deep were a constant challenge in and around the city but this was a different mountain to climb. With 225/40 R18 Bridgestone Potenzas looking like a narrow pat of rubber on the silvery (and expensive) rims, extra caution was called for. However, the Golf GTI slowly but surely, aided by that fantastic steering, traversed the “hill” admirably, coming down the other side unscathed. It truly can handle more than its fair share of the rough stuff, with due care taken. Back on tarmac, it was time for both car and driver to breathe normally again. I was purple. The car was a bright red. Still.

Given a flat, straight and open road, the Golf GTI will sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. The top speed, which was achieved at the NATRAX test facility in Indore, is well over 250 km/h—a high of 267 km/h on one of the runs, in fact. However, those triple-digit figures are not remotely relevant for road use but the lesson here is that 100 km/h, or 120 or even 130—whatever the highway speed limit may be depending on which state it is in—is a relaxed cruise speed for the GTI. With the seven-speed DirectShift Gearbox (DSG) dual-clutch automatic and a fat power and torque band on tap, at 100 km/h, it sits in the full-fat section of the peak torque band with any need for a quick surge just a few milliseconds away.

The ride quality is also a highlight. Yes, some may find it firm but it is not stiff. It handles bad patches well, the spring rates are not too hard at all and the damping is rather pliant with no noticeable bounce on rebound. It moves once then sticks, doesn’t bob, ready to move on in the blink of an eye. We have to consider that it is on the renowned MQB architecture and its closest siblings and cousins include the VW Tiguan and Škoda Octavia RS, as well as the Audi Q3; strong and credible genes to say the least.

At Rs 50.91 lakh (ex-showroom) thanks to being a full import, the Golf GTI is a bright red beacon of joy that lives today but, also, has me reminisce what was. It still delivers the goods, but only after getting through the barriers of screens, settings, bings and bongs. After all, VW has to meet today’s “needs”. Although, if you think about it, what’s the point of bringing in a limited number of cars aimed squarely at enthusiasts with so many features the same enthusiasts don’t want or need? It makes a great second car and, dare I say, even a credible only car. All said and done, the Golf GTI fulfils the intention. It makes the enthusiast inner child smile wide and also cry when it’s time to let go. Job done and then some. An true icon refreshed for the present.



Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Sanjay Raikar