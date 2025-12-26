Mercedes-Benz E 450 L v BMW 530Li Comparo – Executive Decision

The executive luxury sedan segment has been stretched to nudge the boundaries of the super-luxury space, with everything from length and wheelbase to equipment and massage seats coming to the lower rung. We pit the Mercedes E 450 against the BMW 530Li.

‘How long before the boundaries vanish?’ I ask myself. Here before me are two executive luxury sedans both of which are more than five metres long with wheelbases stretching past three metres. That’s super-luxury sedan and seven-seat SUV territory, that is. Even so, the formula for both is similar. China is a large market for luxury brands where their sub-flagship portfolio bears long-wheelbase models—we’re talking everything from a BMW X1 and Mercedes C-Class to the Audi A4, A6 and Q5, and the BMW 3, X3 and 5 Series and the Mercedes E-Class, of course. That formula is smart. The thing is, though, they’re all left-hand drive. And Mercedes-Benz India saw an opportunity.

The E-Class Long Wheelbase was the first to arrive with the steering wheel on the right side. The W213 generation arrived as the V213 in India, sporting a 205-millimetre longer wheelbase than its W212 predecessor. And it turned into Mercedes-Benz India’s bestseller. After all everyone wants everything longer. Many particularly want their car to be longer than most; more “prestigious” or something. But the segment did take a step forward since. BMW followed with a long-wheelbase 3 Series “Gran Limousine” and the recently introduced iX1. But their prime contender, to try and nick a piece of the pie which the Mercedes E-Class has long claimed for itself, is this. And the tables have turned. Or have they?

BMW came in with the new “G68” generation and first-ever long-wheelbase 5 Series in India before Mercedes could bring in the W214 E-Class. However, the Bavarians came in with just the “30i”-spec 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine—seeing as how diesel is being subdued by policy and not regulations; new diesel engines are cleaner and more efficient than ever. The high-performance M5 V8 PHEV and the all-electric i5 are available too but those are from BMW M and BMW i, respectively, and in standard wheelbase form. Mercedes-Benz India responded soon enough and with a vengeance. In came the even-longer-than-before E-Class with a choice of E 200 four-cylinder petrol, E 220 d four-cylinder diesel, and even an E 450 4MATIC six-cylinder petrol with all-wheel drive. And, it’s an in-line six. From Stuttgart. How the turntables…

The two stars of this story then are the Mercedes-Benz E 450 4MATIC L AMG Line and the BMW 530Li M Sport. Both long-wheelbase petrols wearing their sportiest badging. The E-Class is the less long, in fact, smaller of the two but packs two more cylinders, all-wheel drive and firmer suspension. The 5 is larger overall and has a softer suspension. Both have the ground clearance to tackle highways and most city roads, but when it comes to speed-humps, both require care—and some sideways action—to avoid scraping their respective bellies. That aside, they are made for rear-seat occupants and the focus has evidently shifted.

The Mercedes E 450 costs Rs 91 lakh (ex-showroom). That’s S-Class money from not too long ago. While it gets a long list of equipment from a wide touchscreen display to the massage function for the front seats and even reclining rear seats, it loses out on seat ventilation. The 5 Series is better equipped and, at Rs 72.35 lakh (ex-showroom), it makes for better value; considering also that the E 200 L four-pot, rear-wheel drive petrol is a higher Rs 78 lakh (ex-showroom). The 530Li gets a plusher seating at the rear and at the front with the front seats also equipped with ventilation—much-needed in most parts of India, four-zone climate control, and has a softer ride, too.

Both cars have their “look at me” design elements, from the huge star on one grille to the illuminated kidneys on the other one. The E-Class is curvier than before with a more molten fusion-like approach to the cohesion of exterior elements—notably the headlights and the grille. The 5 is visibly bigger and more generously proportioned, being 83 mm longer and with an 11-mm longer wheelbase than the E-Class. The new 5 Series looks more evolved than dramatically new, but it does have some distinct additions which take things up a notch; that illuminated grille and adaptive LED headlights more than anything else. Inside, the E looks classier, with the ambient lighting being overly obvious only after dark. The BMW, however, does have some garish elements, such as the contrasting gold finish on the rear door speaker panels, which aren’t to my taste but had a colleague of mine in awe. As they say, looks are subjective. There is also what BMW refer to as the “Interaction Bar” which changes colours as per the chosen driving mode. Yes, it gets the whole list from Efficiency to Expressive and, of course, Sport and Individual, each with more settings to fine-tune as per one’s whim.

The drive is where things are even more spaced out. The Mercedes has six cylinders, 381 hp, 500 Nm, and nine gears with four driven wheels. The BMW has only four cylinders, 258 hp, 400 Nm, and eight gears driving the two rear wheels. Both cars use a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with the integrated starter-generator (ISG) electric motor smartly positioned between the engine and transmission. This means a silent start and torque assist are common to both. The BMW has an 11-hp ISG with 25 Nm of instant torque whereas the E 450 has a more powerful 23-hp ISG with 205 Nm on tap for short bursts.

The E-Class is quicker to accelerate with lesser noticeable lag but it can feel twitchy, even nervous, when prodded suddenly. The steering feel is good but feels lighter and not particularly immediate. The ride quality is firmer but the E feels a little more cavalier with its body movement. The ride height is considerably low thus requiring constant attention over average roads for speed-breakers, potholes and other road surface irregularities. The 225/55 tyres on 18-inch wheels is standard kit on both cars, as are electric power steering and dynamic damping. The 5 Series also has the same issue with ground clearance, requiring sharper monitoring of road conditions. After spending more time in the 530Li, I found that it does have evident turbo lag though peak torque is quoted from just 1,600 rpm. However, the build-up doesn’t bear fruit till the revs cross 2,000. The 5 has a chunkier steering wheel which is nicer to grip and also feels sharper and more precise. The ride quality is softer than the E-Class and, while the 5 does roll a little more in sharper bends at speed than the E does, it feels better planted and more responsive to steering and brake input as well as as directional changes. The E 450 4MATIC L packs more grunt than the 530Li but the 5 puts its available grunt to better use.

The driving dynamics may be an important aspect to cover but, in the case of these two cars, most of the buyers will take to the rear seat rather than one with the steering wheel ahead of them. The E-Class has them covered well. The rear seats recline up to 36°, with easy access controls on the door panels. What’s more, there is even a touch of Maybach with the neck pillows on the headrests. The dual-pane sunroof make for a bright and airy cabin while lending more bragging rights. Providing an immersive audio experience is the premium Burmester 4D surround-sound system; when one is not on the phone, that is. Those aside, there are many more goodies and party tricks aka gimmicks. The Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Superscreen takes up most of the dashboard’s real estate, with one huge centre screen, a wide driver information display, and a screen for the front , too. There is even a selfie camera at the front; probably used more for monitoring occupants. You didn’t hear that from me.

The BMW has a long list of features and equipment as well, starting with the crystal drive selector and iDrive controller. On a bright, sunny day such as the one we were having, there is a secondary ambient light, that of a dazzling rainbow of colours, very visible even in broad daylight. The 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system is a set-up to be applauded. The 5er has a wide undivided panoramic fixed glass roof with an electric sun blind. You won’t see any children sticking out of a 530Li, then. Responsible parenting starts with one important bit: knowing when to say ‘No’. Of course, settled into that “vegan leather” with cooled seats, I couldn’t care less about my life choices at that moment.

All said and done, as I said after my brief first experience at the wheel of the new 5 last year, it has not just grown in size, but also grown up. It feels bulky, has detectable body-roll and is even larger than the 6 Series Gran Turismo it also indirectly replaced. These executive sedans have straddled the line from the executive middle ground and stepped into the luxury sphere. They’re heavier, plusher, better equipped and even pack more power. Are those all good things? Ah ,well, that depends entirely which seat you’re in. If I had to choose… If had that sort of money to spend on a four-door, I’d have an old Panamera diesel.



Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Sanjay Raikar