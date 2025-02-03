BMW iX1 L Test Review – Sheer Urban Pleasure?

The made-in-India, for-India long-wheelbase BMW iX1 L electric compact luxury SUV has arrived and we took it for a drive to see which aspects catch our eye.

Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Thanks to China and its market preferences, BMW are one of the few German super-brands that have cars with massive grilles. Another thing they have is long-wheelbase models of smaller cars positioned well below their luxury flagships. We already get the India-exclusive 3 Series L and, now, the Bavarians have fired another salvo at the compact luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment in the form of BMW iX1 L.

The all-new BMW iX1 L, in this eDrive20L guise, is the latest—and only—long-wheelbase X1 on sale in India. The wheelbase has been stretched by 110 millimetres over the standard X1/iX1 to 2,802 mm while overall length has grown by 116 mm, taking it to 4,616 mm. The width and height remain the same as those of the iX1 xDrive30 sold here as well—and which will continue to be sold alongside as the sportier and more powerful model. But back to the BMW iX1 L here. The single-motor long-wheelbase electric model is aimed at those who want to be chauffeur-driven and have the peace of mind that comes with a higher ground clearance and the additional knee-room of an SUV.

The distinct styling with a series of triangular diamond elements on the kidney grille and sharp LED running light signatures which look in equal parts aggressive and curious—if the E60 5 Series had the best-looking eyebrows, the BMW iX1 L has its eyebrows raised—while standing out day and night. The adaptive LED headlights also automatically adjust their beam pattern to suit changing driving conditions, thereby improving visibility after dark. The air-dam below is also optimized to provide better cooling for the components. But the side profile is where it’s at. The longer stance makes it appear more like an X3—which, considering older-gen X3 models were less than 4.6 metres long, is not far-fetched—and it does have more than a fair bit of presence. In fact, I’d say it looks like an X1 that has travelled back in time from the future. The BMW iX1 L also gets 18-inch alloy wheels with 225/55 higher-profile rubber for an enhanced ride.

One of the most useful features is the Comfort Access with BMW’s “Digital Key Plus”. The proximity sensor gets activated from about two metres away, turning on the LED lights and allowing the doors to be unlocked simply by using the door-handle. There is even the provision to use a smartphone or smartwatch to lock, unlock, and even drive the vehicle instead of a traditional key, as well as transfer the key to as many as four people at a time—something I don’t see myself doing, but the option is present in case of an emergency.

Inside, the BMW iX1 L offers a familiar cabin that seems more evolved. There is the larger set of screens, a centre touchscreen and a driver info display, which form the signature BMW Curved Display which is driver-oriented. The seats offer good support and are upholstered in “Veganza”, a sustainably sourced vegan leather with a focus on enhanced eco-consciousness. Now, I don’t believe BEVs are a zero-emission anything, with emissions simply relocated, but I’m on board with anything that helps animals keep their skins. Besides the silence of the powertrain adds to the effect of luxury. That said, this iX1 was made with a particular focus on rear-seat comfort. There is generous leg-room, plenty of knee-room, and head-room, with adjustable seating, including a recline function making for an even more comfortable set-up. The boot volume is still 490 litres, but the longer body also means more cargo volume is available with one or both of the rear seats folded down. The latter frees up 1,600 litres, 105 more than the standard wheelbase model.

