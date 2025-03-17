Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched From Rs 19.64 Lakh

The limited-run Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition adds a bold flavour of choice with one particular enhancement that is much appreciated

Having special editions for an existing vehicle isn’t something new, especially for Indian cars, as there is a need amongst potential buyers to stand out. Well, the Mahindra XUV700 has joined in on the action with the launch of the Ebony Edition at prices starting from Rs 19.64 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 24.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Ebony is simply another way to describe a bold, darker theme, and that’s exactly what you get with the Ebony Edition.

For starters, the body is draped in a Stealth Black paint job compared to the Napoli Black shade it replaces. The difference here is that the Ebony Edition gets more of a metallic finish. Also, the 18-inch wheels and front grille are blacked-out with Ebony badging on the front fender and the rear tailgate to give it its identity. It’s not a complete black paint job as there is a contrasting grey shade for the front and rear skid-plates.

While an Ivory White theme inside may be nice for that sense of premiumness, maintaining it especially around off-road escapades can be a hassle as it gets dirty very easily. Fortunately, your concerns have been heard and Mahindra have given the seats an all-black finish, which has been extended to the dashboard too. Look closer and the a-c vents have gotten a dark chrome finish and there is a contrast grey strip running across the dashboard. Even the headliner has a contrast grey finish.

Based on the top-spec AX7/AX7L variants, it retains all the niceties including two 10.25-inch digital displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, powered driver’s seat with memory function, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, ADAS, and a 12-speaker premium Sony 3D surround sound system. While there haven’t been any feature additions to the XUV700 Ebony Edition, all XUV700 variants now get a seatbelt reminder for the second row seats.

The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition is limited to the front-wheel drive seven-seater variants only. This means, there’s an option of either a 200-hp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 185-hp 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine with the option of either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

With the launch of the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition, it carries a premium of up to Rs 15,000 over its standard counterpart. That being said, it’ll be a limited-run variant so one would want to snatch it quickly before stocks run out.

