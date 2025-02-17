Spec Comparo: Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two v Hyundai Creta Electric LR

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two costs Rs 22.65 lakh while the Hyundai Creta Electric Long Range starts at Rs 21.49 lakh, both ex-showroom. The similar prices got us thinking, so here is a comparison.

Hyundai have been a well-known brand in India with vehicles like the Creta outselling most others in its class. With the focus now attempting a shift towards electric vehicle (EV) adoption, Hyundai have introduced an electric counterpart for their bestselling Creta SUV: the Creta Electric.

Mahindra have been in the automotive game for a very long time in India producing both ICE vehicles and EVs alike. One of the latest EVs in their fleet is the BE 6, which comes in three main variants. This mid-level Pack Two is the closest competitor to the Creta Electric LR Smart+(O). Here are the detailed specs of both competitors below:

Output/Specifications Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two Hyundai Creta Electric LR Smart+(O) Battery Capacity 59 kWh 51.4 kWh Max Power 231 hp 171 hp Max Torque 380 Nm 255 Nm Claimed Range 557 km 473 km

Given the slightly lower cost of Creta Electric Smart+(O) than the BE 6 Pack Two, it also has a smaller battery pack and hence a lower range. Due to the smaller battery pack, it also has a less powerful motor producing lower torque and power. The Creta Electric has a charging time of 58 minutes from 10 to 80 per cent using a 50-kW DC charger while it takes four hours and 50 minutes to charge from 10 to 100 per cent using an 11-kW AC charger.

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two charges from zero to 100 per cent in six to eight hours using an 11-kW AC fast-charger, nine to 12 hours with a 7.0-kW AC fast-charger and can charge from 20 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes using a 140-kW DC charger.

Dimensions Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two Hyundai Creta Electric LR Smart+(O) Length 4,371 mm 4,340 mm Width 1,907 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,627 mm 1,655 mm Wheelbase 2,775 mm 2,610 mm Tyre size 245/60 R18 215/60 R17 Boot volume 455 litres + 45 litres (frunk) 422 litres + 25 litres (frunk)

The Creta Electric is a smaller car, not only in most dimensions, but also in cost. It has smaller wheels and a smaller boot space as well. Somehow it’s still slightly taller than the Mahindra BE 6 although the height mentioned above includes the roof rails.

Features Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two Hyundai Creta Electric LR Touchscreen display 12.3-inch 10.25-inch Number of airbags 7 6 Speaker Harmon Kardon Bose ADAS Level 2 + Level 2

Both cars are equipped with Level 2 ADAS powered by their own software. The Mahindra BE 6 is powered by MAIA, or Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture. This AI-powered software has 24 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and is equipped with ADAS Level 2+ which is tuned specifically for Indian conditions. The Creta Electric is powered by Hyundai Smart-Sense which has a lot of active safety features including smart cruise control, blind-spot collision avoidance, lane-keep assist and more.

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two comes at a slightly higher cost but is based on the electric-origin INGLO platform and also offers more features than the more affordable Creta Electric, which uses the existing architecture from its ICE counterpart. Which of these electric SUVs would you buy and why? Let us know.

