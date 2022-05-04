Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched in India

The Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is available in two trim levels: a new S+ (MT Only) and a fully loaded SX (O) (IVT/AT Only).

The Creta Knight Edition has been released in India, with prices starting at Rs 13.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The S+ and SX variations of this limited-edition model are available (O).



A glossy black front grille with red inserts, glossy black front and rear skid plates, C-pillar garnish, side sill garnish, roof rails, ORVMs, shark fin antenna, and blackened tail lamp inserts are some of the design features. Body-colored door handles, a dark chrome finish on the logo, red front brake callipers, a Knight Edition emblem, and dark metal coloured alloy wheels (16-inch in S+ and 17-inch in SX (O)) round out the package.



A panoramic sunroof, triple-beam LED headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, all-black interiors with coloured AC vent inserts, and coloured stitching/piping for the steering wheel and seats add sportiness to the equipment list. Hyundai has made TPMS a standard feature as part of the MY2022 upgrades.



Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said “As we truly believe in enriching customer experiences throughout their life, we have a vast portfolio of SUVs that cater to the diverse needs of new-age customers, facilitating them to live the Hyundai SUV Life. With the launch of the new CRETA Knight Edition, we are once again offering customers an exciting choice of SUV that matches their aspirations with bold and sporty design enhancements.”

The SUV is powered by two engines and comes with three different transmission options. While the S+ trim comes with a 1.5-litre petrol or 1.5-litre diesel engine, both of which are linked to a six-speed manual transmission, the SX (O) trim comes with the same two engine options but two different automatic transmission options.

Also Read: Hyundai i20 N Line explores the culture of Karnataka

Story by Kurt Morris