Mahindra Thar ROXX 0001 Goes to Aakash Minda, Also the Winner of the Previous Thar Auction

Aakash Minda’s winning bid for the Mahindra Thar ROXX 0001 was Rs 1.31 crore, which is Rs 20 lakh more than what he had to pay for his three-door Thar which was also bought at a similar auction.

Aakash Minda, the CEO of Plastics and Interior as well as Executive Director at Spark Minda, is once again the winner of a Mahindra Thar auction. He added the Mahindra Thar ROXX 0001, the first production unit of the SUV, to his collection with a winning bid of Rs 1.31 crore. This is keeping in tune with his winning bid for the three-door Thar two years ago, which was Rs 1.11 crore. He managed to outbid 10,979 interested parties.

Mahindra of course matched the winning bid, and a total of Rs 2.62 crore was donated to the Naandi Foundation, the charity of the Auction winner’s choice. Aakash Minda chose the colour Nebula Blue for his Mahindra Thar ROXX 0001, while the spec of Mahindra Thar ROXX 0001 was fixed: it’s the top-of-the-line AX7L Diesel Automatic 4×4. There is also a badge bearing Anand Mahindra’s signature on the Mahindra Thar ROXX 0001.

His previous Thar, which he won in 2020 for Rs 1.1 crore, was an LX Petrol Automatic Convertible in the Mystic Copper shade, and it came with a “Thar #1” badge, customised badging on the vehicle displaying the owner’s initials “A.M” and serial number “1” on the decorative plate of the dashboard and leatherette seats.

Maybe there’s a mystical connection between Anand Mahindra and Aakash Minda, as they share the exact same initial, but it seems like whatever new variant of Thar Mahindra may come out with, Aakash Minda will manage to win the auction as he has done with the Mahindra Thar 0001 and now also the Mahindra Thar ROXX 0001.