Ferrari F80 Debuts As The Most Powerful Prancing Horse Ever

We could be on for another holy trinity of hypercars with the reveal of the Ferrari F80, right after the McLaren W1

Yes the holy trinity is more of a popular term in Christianity, but it also applies in car folklore. Following the last trio, the McLaren P1, the Ferrari LaFerrari and the Porsche 918 Spyder, all released in 2013, we are now in 2024 and we have the next generation of that trinity. Right after McLaren played their cards with the W1, it’s Ferrari’s turn to respond with their latest Prancing Horse, the F80, that looks set to continue a long lineage of epic Ferraris such as the 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo and, of course, its predecessor, LaFerrari.

The biggest talking point is under the hood as there’s no V12 or a V8 as many expected. Instead, we get a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, which is loosely the same unit from the 296 GTB as well as the 24 Hour of Le Mans winning 499P hypercar. But, on the F80, it gets modifications to the ignition and injection timing, with the combustion chamber pressure increased by 20 per cent compared to the 296. This is enough to give it a dynamic rev limit of 9,200 rpm. That’s not all as this engine is assisted by three electric motors (two up front, one on the rear) to make a combined 1,200 hp, the most powerful for a road-going Ferrari. Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), the F80 can sprint to 100 km/h in just 2.15 seconds, 200 in 5.75 seconds, with a top speed of 350 km/h. While there isn’t a dedicated EV mode, there are Hybrid, Performance, and Qualify driving modes.

Being a rocket on a straight is good in its own right, but it’s not everything in a hypercar. There’s plenty of wizardry onboard the F80 such as it utilising an asymmetrical monocoque chassis constructed of carbon fibre and composite materials. This allows an adjustable driver’s seat. It has F1-inspired aerodynamics such as an S-duct, a massive diffuser as well as active aerodynamic elements including on the rear wing. This all accounts for the F80 producing a mind-boggling 1,000 kg of downforce at speeds over 250 km/h, which roughly matches the McLaren W1. Braking duties are carried out by Brembo CCM-R Plus carbon units, with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s or Pilot Sport Cup 2R rubber options contributing in keeping the F80 glued to the asphalt. It also takes a leaf out of the Purosangue SUV with four 48-volt electric motors helping with suspension damping duties.

A hypercar, while being fast also needs to look the part and the Ferrari F80 ticks that box as well while also not going too bonkers with aerodynamic appendages. The menacing cab-forward design has a sleek headlight visor inspired by the Daytona and there’s a bit of the F40 around the rear-wheel arches, helping with the aggression. The butterfly doors, while making ingress and egress easy, also look cool. If we had to nitpick around the exterior, the black element present around the bonnet looks a bit out of place and could’ve just been scarlet red like the rest of the bonnet.

Head inside and it’s a two-seater layout with a particular focus on the driver helped by the control panel as well as asymmetrical colours. The steering wheel is new for the F80 and will make its way to future Ferraris.

You’d expect a hypercar such as the Ferrari F80 to be ultra exclusive, but the folks at Maranello will be making 799 units of the F80, each costing around €3.6 million (Rs 30 crore approx) before options. Now that McLaren and Ferrari have shown their hand in regard to the next generation of the holy trinity of hypercars, the ball is in your court Porsche as to what answer they have for the two titans. We might even get that answer soon as they’re set to reveal a more extreme version of the 911 soon.