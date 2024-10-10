Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Group, Passes Away at 86

Ratan Tata was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai a few days ago and breathed his last earlier today.

Ratan Tata was 86 years old when he passed away. He was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai a few days ago when his health took a turn for the worse. It is said that he was fighting illnesses that accompany old age. His contributions to India and the automotive industry began in the twentieth century, continued into the twenty first and it looks like his legacy will be carried forward through the many lives he touched. He led the Tata Group from 1991 to 2012.

Ratan Tata will always be remembered as one of the Indians who placed our country in the global spotlight, even more so in the automotive industry. In addition to being the driving force behind Tata Motors for a long time, he also played a crucial role in the acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover. He treated Tata Motors as more than a business and it was among the verticals he dedicated a lot of time for. The Indica and the Nano are examples of his passion and interest in cars. They inspired many people and manufacturers to explore low-cost, family-friendly cars which have formed the backbone of most economies. Today, Tata Motors have flourished into a globally-renowned manufacturer with a vast portfolio of cars and an equally diverse range of powertrains. They have led from the front in terms of safety and have managed to secure a dedicated following through the years. With multiple facilities in India and a design centre in the UK, they have churned out attractive concepts and seem to have a rich and busy future ahead of them.

We feel Ratan Tata’s greatest contributions lay outside the automotive or any business sector because he inspired more as a good human being than an industry leader. Like all of his well-wishers, we hope his legacy is carried forward with elegance and that he rests in peace.

Thank you for everything, sir.

