Lotus Unveils X Hybrid Tech, to Roll Out First Concept in China

The Lotus X Hybrid boasts a 1,200-km range, along with a 700-kW (952-hp) output

Lotus Cars has showcased the X Hybrid system, the newly developed high-performance hybrid powertrain which, Lotus says, combines the instant response of electric vehicles with the long-distance capability of traditional combustion engines. This hybrid approach, rather than transitioning completely to battery-electric vehicles, may help Lotus maintain its performance identity. Lotus will soon introduce the X Hybrid system in the Chinese market, powering the China-only Lotus FOR ME concept.

Lotus describes the X-Hybrid architecture as an “electric-first, hybrid-empowered” system. Essentially, the vehicle primarily operates on electric power–contrary to conventional hybrids–with the combustion engine and onboard generator supporting the battery, chiefly during high-performance driving or long-distance travel. This, Lotus says, allows drivers to experience smooth acceleration and quiet operation similar to a pure EV. The combined power output is a claimed 700 kW (952 hp) and 935 Nm (pre-production figures), for a 0 to 100 km/h time of a claimed 3.3 seconds.

Lotus says the X-Hybrid powertrain can operate in three modes. The first is the self-explanatory pure electric mode. Next comes hybrid mode where, as aforementioned, the petrol engine acts solely as a generator. The Parallel hybrid mode, meanwhile, has the combustion engine and electric motors working together for maximum performance, with the regenerative braking technology recouping energy during deceleration.

The X Hybrid sports a 70-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, with a claimed electric-only driving range of a claimed 350 km, which could go up to 1,200 km with the petrol engine and 52-litre fuel tank. Moreover, the inclusion of a 900-volt platform supporting ultra-fast charging means the battery can recharge from roughly 20 to 80 per cent in a claimed nine minutes.

Now, to ensure that hybridisation does not compromise the brand’s well-known handling characteristics, Lotus has integrated advanced chassis and performance technologies into the platform. These include a 48-volt active anti-roll bars with a 10-millisecond response time, dual-chamber air suspension for improved ride and handling balance, and high-performance braking systems such as Brembo six-piston calipers. This is combined with active aerodynamic elements, including a multi-position rear spoiler capable of generating up to 120 kg of downforce, to help maintain stability at high speeds.

Summing up, the introduction of the X-Hybrid platform seems like a strategic shift by Lotus, with the carmaker likely showcasing its hybrid expertise before transitioning towards a fully electric lineup. It’s obvious, then, that Lotus may expand this system into future models, potentially hybrid versions of the Lotus Emira and other performance-oriented cars in the brand’s portfolio.