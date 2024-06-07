Honda Elevate ZX CVT Long-term Review – Honda’s Only SUV Joins Our Garage

The latest car to join our fleet is the Honda Elevate and, incidentally, it is the only Honda SUV that is currently on sale in India. We have the top-of-the-line model that uses a seven-step continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Our initial observations are that this car has everything we look for in a support car for our photo shoot assignments. It is spacious, comfortable, rides well, and is easy to drive. Of course, it would have been great had a diesel engine been on offer.

Over the coming months, there is a lot to look forward to because we have a few long drives planned and many photo shoots scheduled in our calendar. Should there be something specific you would like to know, do write to us and we shall be happy to answer your queries in the upcoming long-term test reports.

Story: Sanjay Raikar

