2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tested – Retaining the Crown

Does the new identity of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire still retain enough of the core elements required to remain the king of compact sedans?

Story: Gaurav Davare

Photography: Kalidas M

There is no denying that the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has ridden on a cult-like following to the point where it not only sits at the top of the compact sedan segment but has been the fourth highest selling car in the country of all time. The reason for this is simple: retaining all the good bits from the Swift while nailing the core requirements of a compact sedan, that is, being affordable, practical, and comfortable.

True, this segment isn’t as popular nowadays due to the onslaught of sport utility vehicles (SUV), but Maruti Suzuki have reminded us why there’s value in the compact sedan segment with the fourth iteration of the Dzire. While we got an initial taste of it in Goa, we got to spend decent quality time with the 2024 Dzire to see if this bold step for a generation update is enough to keep the Dzire new and whether the core elements are still there to retain its position as the top compact sedan in the country.







One of the biggest gripes I’ve had with the Dzire moniker since the start was the fact that the design made it essentially a Swift with a boot. Thankfully, the new Dzire doesn’t look anything like its hatchback alternative. There’s a sharper personality with new LED headlights, a Toyota Innova Crysta-like front grille, 15-inch alloy wheels, and blacked-out tail-lamps. That said, a bigger set of 16-inch wheels would’ve made the sedan look a little more proportionate to the body.

Maruti Suzuki have made noteworthy strides in the cabin experience with their recent models and the Dzire is no exception; in fact, it’s a familiar environment. Save for the beige-grey theme and a different a-c vent design, the Dzire’s cabin layout retains the positives of the Swift, with a premium-looking sensible layout with equally sensible ergonomics. Nevertheless, having some leatherette upholstery for the seats and door-pads would’ve added to the premium ambience.

The nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is easy to use and the addition of a sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system over the Swift gives it some brownie points as well. However, the 360-degree camera would have benefited from better resolution as well as a 3D mode rather than being limited to a bird’s-eye view. Also, the lack of cooling vents in the wireless charging pad means the phone can heat up pretty quickly.

Being seated in the Dzire is child’s play up front as you can get into an ideal driving position quickly and the same is the case for the rear-seat occupants with a decent amount of leg-room. While the soft cushioning is good for short-distance travel, it may become a little uncomfortable on long hauls. Similarly, seating three occupants at the back can become a minor hassle.

In true compact sedan fashion, there’s no dearth of practical bits with usable bottle-holders, a phone tray up front, a phone-holder for the rear-seat occupants, and sensibly sized cup-holders. The 382-litre boot is more than enough to accommodate four or five suitcases easily. However, the outside access to the boot only being available when the key is within its proximity is an odd function.

In Goa, we got to test the 82-hp Z12E naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine in the five-speed manual combination. This time we got to check out how it fares with a five-speed AMT gearbox. Yes, it is the least powerful engine in a Dzire yet, but for a three-cylinder unit, it’s quite refined. The thrum of the engine is barely audible unless you prod it to high revs. Also, past 2,000 rpm, the engine comes into its own, the mid-range performance being the meat of the powerband, more than enough for city driving and highway cruising. The shifts by the automated manual transmission (AMT) are relatively smooth, but, being an AMT, you will feel slight jerks and it upshifts a little too early, so there’s not a lot of usable power.





The Dzire fulfils the comfort requirement well, for, despite the suspension being set up on the firmer side, it felt comfortable on the varying surfaces around Pune and, more importantly, stable even if one hit a bump at a higher than usual speed. You can also have a bit of fun with it with the traditional Maruti Suzuki trait of a light yet responsive steering that is conducive to getting out of tight spots or taking on open roads. This set-up inspires confidence while tackling tight twisty sections. As for fuel efficiency, the car is impressively frugal as a daily conveyance even in heavy traffic. I could manage not to go below 16 km/l at any point.

With its price ranging from Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire can be easily recommend to those who want to step up from a budget hatchback to a compact sedan. It has an identity of its own, an adequate number of features, and is easy to drive with impressive fuel economy. Crucially, it continues to nail the core values of a compact sedan in being comfortable and practical. All these, on top of the good service network for which Maruti Suzuki are known, mean the Dzire should continue to rule the roost in the compact sedan segment.

